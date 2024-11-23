https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/journo-branded-head-of-putins-network-in-italy-for-honesty-on-ukraine-1120973543.html

Journo Branded Head of ‘Putin's Network in Italy’ for Honesty on Ukraine

Journo Branded Head of ‘Putin's Network in Italy’ for Honesty on Ukraine

Sputnik International

Italian journalist Giorgio Bianchi was deprived of the opportunity to speak publicly about the Ukraine conflict and called a Russian spy for trying to inform Italians about the real reasons for what is happening in Ukraine after the start of the special military operation, the journalist told Sputnik.

2024-11-23T09:48+0000

2024-11-23T09:48+0000

2024-11-23T09:48+0000

world

russia

italy

nato

european union (eu)

army tactical missile system (atacms)

ukraine

vladimir putin

mario draghi

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afc92054bd16b5a5551a67420131a583.jpg

The reporter has been covering events in Ukraine since the Euromaidan in 2014, and has appeared several times as an expert in the Italian media. After the start of the special military operation, he went to Donbass for almost two months, where he witnessed the liberation of Mariupol and Volnovakha firsthand. Bianchi emphasized that he continued to tell the truth, explaining that the Minsk agreements were subversively used to arm Ukraine and that neo-Nazi ideas were actually observed in the country, as the journalist himself saw neo-Nazi symbols and literature when he was in Mariupol. However, all the newspapers that had been talking about it for years suddenly “changed their minds overnight,” and began to claim there was no such ideology in Ukraine, the journalist stressed.The sanctions that Washington is pressuring European countries to impose against Russia are actually hurting the European Union (EU) more, Giorgio Bianchi said.Bianchi believes that the US and UK have actually benefited far more from these sanctions than from the bombing of Europe’s industrial districts during World War II. The ban on using Italian-supplied weapons by Kiev to strike Russia is mere noise, since Rome can still provide all the support NATO may request, Bianchi said. Statements by the Italian authorities that Ukraine cannot use Italian-supplied weapons against Russia are “a farce that continues to play only for the electorate.” Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces launched ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region during the night of November 19. Five missiles were intercepted by Pantsir and S-400 systems, while one was damaged.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/this-day-in-history-nazis-ukrainian-nationalists-launch-massive-pogrom-in-lvov-1119198369.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/ukraine-assistance-largesse-self-harming-sanctions-helped-push-uk-debt-to-100-of-gdp-milestone-1120246985.html

russia

italy

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions that washington is pressuring european countries, european union, anti-russian sanctions