https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/germany-reportedly-denies-residence-permit-to-russian-journalists-1121028978.html
Germany Reportedly Denies Residence Permit to Russian Journalists
Germany Reportedly Denies Residence Permit to Russian Journalists
Sputnik International
Russia's Channel One earlier announced that German authorities are closing the broadcaster’s office in the country and that its correspondent and cameraman will have to leave the country in the first half of December.
2024-11-28T11:58+0000
2024-11-28T11:58+0000
2024-11-28T11:58+0000
world
russia
germany
journalists
rossiya segodnya
sanctions
dmitry peskov
ricardo gutierrez
berlin
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107803/56/1078035661_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_62f853e22380f09daa1feaf1ce4b4d55.jpg
Berlin has denied residence permits to three employees of Russian media outlets and one Russian citizen who is linked to Sputnik's parent media group, Rossiya Segodnya, a spokesperson for the Berlin Senate Department for the Interior, Digitalization and Sports, told Sputnik.The spokesperson referred to a decision by the Berlin Immigration Office, which is under the jurisdiction of the department. The office referred to the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia and the first instance court, which accused some Russian media outlets of allegedly seeking to "undermine public confidence in democratic processes."Rossiya Segodnya’s press service, in turn, said that it currently has no employees in Germany who have received notifications about a non-renewal of their temporary residency card.The move comes after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged that Russia will respond to the ongoing persecution of Russian journalists in Europe while keeping its best interests at heart. He referenced a recent announcement by Russia's state-run Channel One that the German government told the television channel to close its office, ordering its correspondent and cameraman to leave Germany within weeks.In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of two employees with the German ARD broadcaster and ordered them to leave the country in what it described as a tit-for-tat move to German authorities targeting two Russian journalists.The EU has imposed sanctions on some major Russian media outlets, banning them from broadcasting on the territory of the bloc. Head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, called the ban a dangerous precedent that threatens freedom of the press. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed sanctions against Russian media outlets as a disregard for obligations to ensure media pluralism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/russian-tv-shannels-slam-unesco-for-ignoring-attacks-on-their-journalists-1120920812.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/meta-bans-rt-rossiya-segodnya-from-apps-globally---spokesperson-1120172619.html
russia
germany
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107803/56/1078035661_116:0:1933:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_4230925116b195998423436842d48e4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
authorities in berlin, residence permits, the tenth package of eu sanctions against russia, russian media outlets, ongoing persecution of russian journalists in europe, revocation of broadcasting licenses, russian journalists
authorities in berlin, residence permits, the tenth package of eu sanctions against russia, russian media outlets, ongoing persecution of russian journalists in europe, revocation of broadcasting licenses, russian journalists
Germany Reportedly Denies Residence Permit to Russian Journalists
Russia's Channel One earlier announced that German authorities are closing the broadcaster’s office in the country and that its correspondent and cameraman will have to leave the country in the first half of December.
Berlin has denied residence permits to three employees of Russian media outlets and one Russian citizen who is linked to Sputnik's parent media group, Rossiya Segodnya
, a spokesperson for the Berlin Senate Department for the Interior, Digitalization and Sports, told Sputnik.
The spokesperson referred to a decision by the Berlin Immigration Office, which is under the jurisdiction of the department. The office referred to the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia
and the first instance court, which accused some Russian media outlets of allegedly seeking to "undermine public confidence in democratic processes
."
Rossiya Segodnya’s press service, in turn, said that it currently has no employees in Germany who have received notifications about a non-renewal of their temporary residency card.
The German authorities stated that, from a legal point of view, the refusal to issue a permit did not constitute an expulsion. However, they failed to specify that this actually means a ban on employment in Germany, which is in fact tantamount to expulsion from the country.
The move comes after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged that Russia will respond to the ongoing persecution
of Russian journalists in Europe while keeping its best interests at heart. He referenced a recent announcement by Russia's state-run Channel One that the German government told the television channel to close its office, ordering its correspondent and cameraman to leave Germany within weeks.
Peskov accused EU countries of a campaign to "oppress Russian journalists," which includes revocation of broadcasting licenses and refusals to renew accreditation. "This is what freedom of speech looks like in Europe," he pointed out.
In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of two employees with the German ARD broadcaster
and ordered them to leave the country in what it described as a tit-for-tat move to German authorities targeting two Russian journalists.
The EU has imposed sanctions on some major Russian media outlets, banning them from broadcasting on the territory of the bloc. Head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, called the ban a dangerous precedent that threatens freedom of the press. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed sanctions against Russian media
outlets as a disregard for obligations to ensure media pluralism.