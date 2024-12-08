https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/fast-and-furious-unveiling-russias-fleet-of-mig-fighter-jets-1121124646.html

Fast and Furious: Unveiling Russia’s Fleet of MiG Fighter Jets

A look at some of the most impressive MiG aircraft of Russia's legendary Mikoyan Design Bureau.

In honor of the anniversary, lets check out some of MiG’s most impressive offspring: The MiG-21 is a lightweight, supersonic interceptor from 1958, widely used in 49 countries for its maneuverability. The MiG-23 is a third-generation fighter from 1972, featuring a variable-sweep wing and look-down/shoot-down radar. It became the most produced variable-geometry fighter. The MiG-25 is a twin-engine interceptor introduced in 1970, with a top speed of 3,000 km/h (Mach 2.83) and an operational ceiling of over 24,400 m (approximately 80,000 feet), ideal for reconnaissance. The MiG-27 is a MiG-23 variant with an armored cockpit, increased weapons capacity, and optimized for air-to-ground attacks. It supports missiles, precision-guided munitions, and specialized navigation systems. The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation fighter, entering service in 1983, designed to counter the US F-15. Powered by two RD-33 engines, it has a top speed of Mach 2.25 (2,390 km/h) and excels in close combat. Upgraded models can carry laser-guided bombs, electro-optical bombs, and air-to-surface missiles. The MiG-31, a supersonic, all-weather, two-seat interceptor, is known for its top speed of 3,000 km/h (Mach 2.83) at 21,500 m (approx. 70,500 feet).Powered by D-30F6 engines, it features advanced radar and missile systems for day/night operations in any weather. It supports the hypersonic Kinzhal missile, reaching speeds of 8-10 times the speed of sound. The MiG-31 can operate in the stratosphere, reaching altitudes over 11,000 m (approx. 36,000 feet).

