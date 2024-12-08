https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/fast-and-furious-unveiling-russias-fleet-of-mig-fighter-jets-1121124646.html
Fast and Furious: Unveiling Russia's Fleet of MiG Fighter Jets
Fast and Furious: Unveiling Russia’s Fleet of MiG Fighter Jets
A look at some of the most impressive MiG aircraft of Russia's legendary Mikoyan Design Bureau.
Fast and Furious: Unveiling Russia’s Fleet of MiG Fighter Jets
December 8 marks the 85th anniversary of the legendary Mikoyan Design Bureau, now part of the consolidated Russian United Aircraft Corporation (RSK MiG). Its first design, the MiG-1 single-engine interceptor, flew in 1940, with “MiG” being an acronym derived from the names "Mikoyan" and "Gurevich."
In honor of the anniversary, lets check out some of MiG’s
most impressive offspring:
The MiG-21
is a lightweight, supersonic interceptor
from 1958, widely used in 49 countries for its maneuverability.
The MiG-23 is a third-generation fighter from 1972, featuring a variable-sweep wing and look-down/shoot-down radar. It became the most produced variable-geometry fighter.
The MiG-25 is a twin-engine interceptor introduced in 1970, with a top speed of 3,000 km/h (Mach 2.83) and an operational ceiling of over 24,400 m (approximately 80,000 feet), ideal for reconnaissance.
The MiG-27
is a MiG-23 variant with an armored cockpit, increased weapons capacity, and optimized for air-to-ground attacks. It supports missiles, precision-guided munitions, and specialized navigation systems
.
The MiG-29
is a fourth-generation fighter, entering service in 1983, designed to counter the US F-15. Powered by two RD-33 engines, it has a top speed of Mach 2.25 (2,390 km/h) and excels in close combat. Upgraded models
can carry laser-guided bombs, electro-optical bombs, and air-to-surface missiles.
The MiG-31
, a supersonic, all-weather, two-seat interceptor, is known for its top speed
of 3,000 km/h (Mach 2.83) at 21,500 m (approx. 70,500 feet).
Powered by D-30F6 engines, it features advanced radar and missile systems for day/night operations in any weather. It supports the hypersonic Kinzhal missile
, reaching speeds of 8-10 times the speed of sound. The MiG-31 can operate in the stratosphere, reaching altitudes over 11,000 m (approx. 36,000 feet).