The suspect in the murder of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence, promised a $100,000 reward and relocation to the EU, said Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
The suspect in the murder of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence, promised a $100,000 reward and relocation to the EU, said Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Check out more facts that point the finger at Ukraine:
13:01 GMT 18.12.2024
Investigators work at a scene of an explosion in which Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence of the Russian armed forces, and his assistant were killed.
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, and his aide were killed in a bomb blast in Moscow early on Tuesday. It was clear that Ukraine was the mastermind and organizer of the blast, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The suspect in the murder of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence, promised a $100,000 reward and relocation to the EU, said Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Check out more facts that point the finger at Ukraine:
Ukraine pulled the strings: A booby-trapped explosive device was placed on a scooter parked near the entrance to Kirillov's building. Online footage from a camera installed in a car was broadcast to the plot’s ringleaders in Dnepr, said Russia’s Investigative Committee.
Role of biolabs: At regular briefings, Kirillov presented evidence against the US, its Western allies and the Kiev regime of operating biolabs, plotting false flags with the use of toxic substances, and plans to create a "dirty bomb".
Western media angle: Ukraine was responsible for the killing of Kirillov, who was “a legitimate target,” said The New York Times, citing an official with Ukraine's spy agency, the SBU. CNN, The Independent, other outlets churned out similar reports.
West’s dirty money: Kiev orchestrated the murder of Kirillov as payback for hurting major financial interests tied to the Pentagon-run Ukraine biolabs scheme, retired CIA intelligence official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
Legacy of Truth: Kirillov’s role in exposing Kiev’s hand in such illegal US-backed chemical and biological research put a target on his back, said ex-senior Pentagon security policy analyst Michael Maloof.
Officials in Kiev: Head of Zelensky's office Mykhailo Podolyak claimed that Ukraine does not use “terrorist methods," although that is precisely their modus operandi.
Name on notorious hit list: The Moscow address of the slain general was cited underneath his photo on the infamous neo-Nazi doxxing website Myrotvorets, which is in effect a hit list for the Kiev regime.
World
Key Revelations Slain Gen. Kirillov Exposed About Pentagon’s Biolabs Scheme
Yesterday, 12:10 GMT
