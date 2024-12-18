https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/evidence-speaks-for-itself-ukraines-direct-role-in-russias-chem-defense-chiefs-murder-1121205946.html

Evidence Speaks For Itself: Ukraine’s Direct Role in Russia’s Chem Defense Chief’s Murder

The suspect in the murder of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence, promised a $100,000 reward and relocation to the EU, said Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The suspect in the murder of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence, promised a $100,000 reward and relocation to the EU, said Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Check out more facts that point the finger at Ukraine:

