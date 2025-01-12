https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/brute-force-threats--hard-sell-us-overseas-land-grab-1121414713.html

Brute Force, Threats & Hard Sell: US Overseas Land Grab

Brute Force, Threats & Hard Sell: US Overseas Land Grab

Sputnik International

How America’s insatiable hunger for power drove its overseas expansion.

2025-01-12T15:42+0000

2025-01-12T15:42+0000

2025-01-12T15:42+0000

world

us

pacific ocean

caribbean sea

pacific ocean

panama canal

philippines

hawaii

cuba

american samoa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0c/1121415655_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ca088642b75864d5bc7d0251a99112dc.jpg

The US expansion beyond North America started with the 1856 Guano Islands Act.United States Minor Outlying IslandsIt laid claim to uninhabited islands containing guano fertilizer. Remaining claims, including Baker Island and Jarvis Island (unincorporated territories) in the Pacific Ocean and Palmyra Atoll (an incorporated unorganized territory) in the Caribbean Sea, are collectively known as the USMOI.Transacted TerritoriesPanama CanalA US contrived coup forced Panama to break away from Colombia and accept a payoff for a strip of land to build the strategic canal, jurisdiction over which was restored to the Republic of Panama in 1999.Corn Islands (Caribbean Sea)Cash-strapped Nicaragua was swayed to lease the islands in 1914 so the US could build an alternative to the Panama Canal linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, but the project was dead in the water and the deal scrapped in 1971.Philippines (Pacific Ocean)Spain sold its colony the Philippines to the US for $20 million after its defeat in the Spanish-American War of 1898. The Jones Act of 1916 promised Manila eventual independence, which it had to wait 30 years to get.Unincorporated American territory Virgin Islands (Atlantic Ocean)The US pressured Denmark to sell the islands of Saint Thomas, Saint John, and Saint Croix for $25 million in gold coin by threatening a military attack on the neutral nation during World War I.Land Grabs by ForceHawaii (Pacific Ocean)The lucrative sugar cane trade whetted the appetites of a bunch of US businessmen in Hawaii, who staged a coup in 1893, deposing Queen Liliuokalani with US Navy support. Hawaii went from annexation as a US territory to America’s 50th state.CubaThe US nabbed Cuba, coveted for its sugar, tobacco, rice, and coffee, after Spain renounced its rights to the colony under the Treaty of Paris. Despite the1901 Platt Amendment granting it formal independence, a corrupt rule catering to US interests continued until Cuba’s 1959 revolution.GuantanamoIn 1903, Washington leased land surrounding Guantanamo Bay from the US-installed Cuban puppet government in perpetuity for its naval stations, with the Guantanamo base prison spawning a dark legacy of abuse and unlawful detention.US Territory Guam (Pacific Ocean)The US annexed the strategically located Spanish colony of Guam during the Spanish-American War in 1898, with the island’s governor surrendering in less than 30 minutes, according to historical docs.Unincorporated US territory American Samoa (Pacific Ocean)American Samoa is the result of the Second Samoan Civil War and dealmaking between the US, UK, and Germany in 1899 to settle rivalries by splitting the archipelago between them.Unincorporated US territory Puerto Rico (Caribbean Sea)US victory in its war with Spain compelled Madrid to relinquish claims on Puerto Rico, of value to Washington both as a manufacturing hub and as a key naval station. The territory has a strong political movement advocating integration as the 51st US state.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/expansive-us-philippines-war-games-slammed-by-china-as-tension-stoking--muscle-flexing-1118052253.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/why-is-us-beefing-up-its-military-grip-on-guam-and-other-unincorporated-territories-1121197250.html

pacific ocean

hawaii

cuba

american samoa

caribbean

puerto rico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what are united states minor outlying islands, how has us expanded overseas, which countries did us but overseas, which countries did us seize by force, when did us own panama canal, did us own panama canal, when did us control corn islands, how did us buy the philippines, how did us seize hawaii, who owns guam, why does us need guam, what to know about guantamo bay, who owns guantamo bay, what is status of puerto rico, will puerto rico become us state