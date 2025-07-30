Why Helsinki Process Failed: Cold War Detente Gone Wrong
July 30-August 1 marks 50 years since the Helsinki Final Act – conceived to build a peaceful Europe. Instead, Western policies ignored Russia’s security concerns, paving the way for today’s proxy conflict in Ukraine and deep East-West divide.
Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Rossiya Segodnya—Sputnik's parent company—and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, explains why the Helsinki Process unraveled.
Detente: Forced Breather for West
By the 1970s, the US was facing deep economic crisis – postwar growth was over, and Western elites shifted to neoliberalism (Reaganomics, Thatcherism), ushering in an era of deregulation, financialization, and globalization.
Arms race costs became unbearable; detente and arms control talks with Moscow, like the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 1972, were a tactical pause.
Soviet Blind Spots
USSR welcomed detente, but misread Western motives, thinking it meant equal partnership.
Internal stagnation and ideological rigidity led to missing the window of much-needed reforms to decentralize aspects of the planned economy.
Soviet economy clung to military spending, passing by the chance to modernize.
USSR was trapped in the West’s trade and financial system with no real plan for sovereign national development, buying from the West instead of innovating at home.
Growing Divide
Two of the three Helsinki “baskets”—military-political and economic cooperation—went smoothly. In 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was signed, and the Vienna Document on confidence-building measures was adopted.
However, human rights and democracy became a political battleground, with the West pressuring the USSR on dissidents and emigration.
As for trade, it was tied to political conditions (Jackson-Vanik, 1974), laying groundwork for decades of ensuing sanctions.
Missed Opportunities & Rising Tensions
Soviet complacency lulled by the Helsinki Process was exposed when the Cold War ended.
The West focused on "containing," not "integrating" Russia (NATO and the EU expanded eastward).
Helsinki Process unraveled: OSCE’s full potential was blocked; Cold War treaties were abandoned one by one: the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM).
Legacy & Lessons
The West underestimated Russia, regarding it as a failed Soviet relic instead of a nation reclaiming its identity.
Europe’s fixation on Russophobia blinded it to cooperation potential.
Finland’s shift from neutrality to NATO entry symbolized lost chances for balanced peace.
Under US influence, Germany abandoned historical reconciliation for attempts to rehabilitate its Nazi past.
Bottom line: Helsinki’s promise was killed by arrogant Western elites choosing dominance over true partnership, and ideology outweighed practical security.