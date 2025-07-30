https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/why-helsinki-process-failed-cold-war-detente-gone-wrong-1122513887.html

Why Helsinki Process Failed: Cold War Detente Gone Wrong

Why Helsinki Process Failed: Cold War Detente Gone Wrong

Sputnik International

Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Rossiya Segodnya - Sputnik's parent company - explains why the Helsinki Process unraveled.

2025-07-30T08:27+0000

2025-07-30T08:27+0000

2025-07-30T08:27+0000

world

russia

alexander yakovenko

helsinki

ussr

nato

european union (eu)

treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe)

detente

policy of detente

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16002/88/160028831_7:0:2994:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_c0096b70d15a8d81732fb30418bfb119.jpg

Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Rossiya Segodnya—Sputnik's parent company—and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, explains why the Helsinki Process unraveled.Detente: Forced Breather for WestSoviet Blind SpotsGrowing DivideMissed Opportunities & Rising TensionsLegacy & LessonsBottom line: Helsinki’s promise was killed by arrogant Western elites choosing dominance over true partnership, and ideology outweighed practical security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/us-withdrew-from-arms-treaties-to-develop-new-weapons--russian-general-1121205201.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-parade-debunks-years-of-western-mythmaking-about-the-state-of-the-russian-army-1122020108.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/how-was-the-west-decapitated-trends-reshaping-the-world-in-2025-and-beyond-1122050015.html

russia

helsinki

ussr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

helsinki final act, anniversary of helsinki final act, what was the helsinki final act, why did the helsinki final act fail to bring peace, how the helsinki process unraveled, why did helsinki process fail