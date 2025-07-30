International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/why-helsinki-process-failed-cold-war-detente-gone-wrong-1122513887.html
Why Helsinki Process Failed: Cold War Detente Gone Wrong
Why Helsinki Process Failed: Cold War Detente Gone Wrong
Sputnik International
Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Rossiya Segodnya - Sputnik's parent company - explains why the Helsinki Process unraveled.
2025-07-30T08:27+0000
2025-07-30T08:27+0000
world
russia
alexander yakovenko
helsinki
ussr
nato
european union (eu)
treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe)
detente
policy of detente
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16002/88/160028831_7:0:2994:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_c0096b70d15a8d81732fb30418bfb119.jpg
Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Rossiya Segodnya—Sputnik's parent company—and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, explains why the Helsinki Process unraveled.Detente: Forced Breather for WestSoviet Blind SpotsGrowing DivideMissed Opportunities &amp; Rising TensionsLegacy &amp; LessonsBottom line: Helsinki’s promise was killed by arrogant Western elites choosing dominance over true partnership, and ideology outweighed practical security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/us-withdrew-from-arms-treaties-to-develop-new-weapons--russian-general-1121205201.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-parade-debunks-years-of-western-mythmaking-about-the-state-of-the-russian-army-1122020108.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/how-was-the-west-decapitated-trends-reshaping-the-world-in-2025-and-beyond-1122050015.html
russia
helsinki
ussr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16002/88/160028831_381:0:2621:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_0a069ff42ef7573ab434dad57e75f7f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
helsinki final act, anniversary of helsinki final act, what was the helsinki final act, why did the helsinki final act fail to bring peace, how the helsinki process unraveled, why did helsinki process fail
helsinki final act, anniversary of helsinki final act, what was the helsinki final act, why did the helsinki final act fail to bring peace, how the helsinki process unraveled, why did helsinki process fail

Why Helsinki Process Failed: Cold War Detente Gone Wrong

08:27 GMT 30.07.2025
© RIA Novosti . Yuriy Ivanov / Go to the mediabankThe Helsinki Final Act
The Helsinki Final Act - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2025
© RIA Novosti . Yuriy Ivanov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
July 30-August 1 marks 50 years since the Helsinki Final Act – conceived to build a peaceful Europe. Instead, Western policies ignored Russia’s security concerns, paving the way for today’s proxy conflict in Ukraine and deep East-West divide.
Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Rossiya Segodnya—Sputnik's parent company—and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, explains why the Helsinki Process unraveled.

Detente: Forced Breather for West

By the 1970s, the US was facing deep economic crisis – postwar growth was over, and Western elites shifted to neoliberalism (Reaganomics, Thatcherism), ushering in an era of deregulation, financialization, and globalization.
Arms race costs became unbearable; detente and arms control talks with Moscow, like the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 1972, were a tactical pause.

Soviet Blind Spots

USSR welcomed detente, but misread Western motives, thinking it meant equal partnership.
Internal stagnation and ideological rigidity led to missing the window of much-needed reforms to decentralize aspects of the planned economy.
Soviet economy clung to military spending, passing by the chance to modernize.
USSR was trapped in the West’s trade and financial system with no real plan for sovereign national development, buying from the West instead of innovating at home.

Growing Divide

Two of the three Helsinki “baskets”—military-political and economic cooperation—went smoothly. In 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was signed, and the Vienna Document on confidence-building measures was adopted.
However, human rights and democracy became a political battleground, with the West pressuring the USSR on dissidents and emigration.
As for trade, it was tied to political conditions (Jackson-Vanik, 1974), laying groundwork for decades of ensuing sanctions.
General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Commander of the General Staff of the Russian Federation - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
World
US Withdrew From Arms Treaties to Develop New Weapons – Russian General
18 December 2024, 11:33 GMT

Missed Opportunities & Rising Tensions

Soviet complacency lulled by the Helsinki Process was exposed when the Cold War ended.
The West focused on "containing," not "integrating" Russia (NATO and the EU expanded eastward).
Helsinki Process unraveled: OSCE’s full potential was blocked; Cold War treaties were abandoned one by one: the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM).
Self-propelled artillery units Msta-S on Red Square in Moscow at the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
Analysis
Victory Day Parade Debunks Years of Western Mythmaking About the State of the Russian Army
9 May, 18:53 GMT

Legacy & Lessons

The West underestimated Russia, regarding it as a failed Soviet relic instead of a nation reclaiming its identity.
Europe’s fixation on Russophobia blinded it to cooperation potential.
Finland’s shift from neutrality to NATO entry symbolized lost chances for balanced peace.
Under US influence, Germany abandoned historical reconciliation for attempts to rehabilitate its Nazi past.
Bottom line: Helsinki’s promise was killed by arrogant Western elites choosing dominance over true partnership, and ideology outweighed practical security.
Globalization - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2025
Analysis
How Was the West Decapitated? Trends Reshaping the World In 2025 and Beyond
14 May, 13:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала