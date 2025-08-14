https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/pakistan-aims-to-reconnect-with-eurasia-reviving-ancient-silk-route---ambassador-jamali-1122609734.html

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali shares his thoughts on Pakistan-Russia ties, the rise of BRICS and the future of the Eurasian region.

Sputnik: Your Excellency, thank you very much for joining Sputnik today and giving us an opportunity to interview you and hear Pakistan's views on the current global affairs. So our first question would be how do you assess the current state of relations between Pakistan and Russia and what key steps should we take to ensure the further strengthening of our bilateral ties?Ambassador Jamali: First of all, thank you very much for taking me on your channel, Sputnik. May I tell you that the relationship between Russia and Pakistan are on positive trajectory. In the words of His Excellency Foreign Minister Lavrov, they are the most positive in the current decade. So you can well imagine that a lot of effort has gone into this. And we are taking more efforts to enhance our cooperation with Russia.Sputnik: How does Pakistan view Russia's role in global politics, particularly in the light of the growing role of BRICS and the global south in general?Ambassador Jamali: Russia is a very important global player. It is one of those countries who are the privileged ones. Russia is the member of the UN Security Council. And it has a role in the global stability and security of the world. Not only the world, but in the region as well. So, we have very good relations with Russia on all the international forums - the UN, the SCO, and all other forums, we have very good relations with Russia. And once again, I emphasize that Russia has a greater role in the world politics today.Sputnik: Pakistan seeks to join BRICS. What benefits does Pakistan expect from this membership? And why is it crucial for Pakistan in today's geopolitical landscape?Ambassador Jamali: Pakistan has always placed a great role in all the international forums, be it UN. Be it UN peacekeeping. Human Rights Council, or any other forums. We have always played a constructive and positive role. For BRICS, we believe that we are an important member of South Asia, and our participation in BRICS would be beneficial not only for our country, but for the BRICS member as well. And I am sure and I hope that BRICS would be devoid of any politics.Sputnik: With Pakistan's strategic location linking Russia, Central Asia and South Asia, how can our two countries collaborate on this potential into reality, for example, through trade corridors and infrastructure projects?Ambassador Jamali: Pakistan has a very geostrategic location. We are at the crossroads of Middle East, West Asia and Southeast Asia. And in order to derive the benefits of connectivity, we are a natural corridor of President Putin's vision of international North-South Transport Corridor. In that regard, Pakistan can play a pivotal role in enhancing the development, socio-economic development of the entire region.Sputnik: In light of the West's economic crisis, tariffs and trade wars, how can Pakistan and Russia solidify their trade, energy, and defense relations to foster a more multiple world order?Ambassador Jamali: Pakistan is a country of 240 million people, and we are an energy-starved country. We are looking for energy from wherever we can get on cheaper and discounted rates to be viable for our people. So, Russia has a great energy potential, and also we import a lot of grain from Russia. Likewise, we export a lot of textile goods, surgical items, leather goods to Russia. In that way, there is a lot of potential in reaching out to Russia and likewise, vice versa.Sputnik: Is Pakistan considering expanding defense cooperation with Russia? And if so, in what specific areas do you see the greatest potential for this collaboration?Ambassador Jamali: I think we are already having a very good defense cooperation with Russia. And there are many courses where the Pakistani military personnel are being trained. And also there has been a lot of interaction between the defense ministries of the two governments. And we are quite satisfied with that cooperation. And we hope to continue with that cooperation.Sputnik: Do you believe Pakistan and Russia share a similar vision for the Eurasian region, and in what way?Ambassador Jamali: I think Pakistan and Russia believe The Economic Curation Union is a very important organization. It has a population of 200 million people and 2.4 trillion of GDP. Pakistan is very much aware of this fact, and we would like to connect with this region. We want to rekindle the old Silk Route between this region and our Indus River civilization.Sputnik: Sputnik is a global news agency, and we do report on Pakistan's affairs a lot, but unfortunately, Sputnik doesn't have an established media presence in Pakistan. So, do you think the Pakistani audience would welcome Sputnik, and why?Ambassador Jamali: I think Pakistani audience is very much aware, and Sputnik has a greater outreach, and I'm sure when you put restrictions on some media houses or channels, that gives an opportunity for the audience. And they become curious to switch on that channel, which has been restricted. So, I see a great potential of Sputnik in Pakistan.

