Lavrov: Sustainable Settlement of Ukraine Crisis Impossible Without Addressing Root Causes
Sustainable settlement of Ukraine crisis impossible without addressing root causes, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a plenary meeting of the Federation Council.
Russia appreciates US President Donald Trump's desire for dialogue on Ukraine
and a diplomatic resolution, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his address to the Federation Council.
“There is an understanding that a sustainable settlement would not be possible without addressing the root causes of the crisis, and President [Vladimir] Putin has pointed to these root causes many times," Lavrov stressed.
According to Lavrov, Trump is the only Western leader who, immediately after taking office in January, began to show understanding of the root reasons of the Ukraine conflict.
The US proposals that Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff brought to Russia
point to the need to ensure the rights of national minorities and religious freedoms in Ukraine, said Lavrov.
Russia and the United States have reached an agreement to continue work on the Ukrainian settlement.
The US is showing impatience because of the position of European countries on Ukraine, remarked Lavrov.
Europe’s war hawks are encouraging Volodymyr Zelensky to continue fighting, the minister said, adding that they do not have enough money for this, and all that remains is to try and rob Russia.
While Russia has repeatedly underscored that it has no intention of going to war with Europe, it will respond to any hostile steps, including the deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and the expropriation of Russian assets, and we are already ready for this response," Lavrov said.
Western-Led Globalization 'Thing of the Past'
Russia is focusing on building a sweeping cooperation framework by creating a great Eurasian partnership, and "more and more countries are interested in joining this process."
"We're witnessing the fragmentation of the global economy. More and more countries understand that regional mechanisms provide better frameworks for development," Lavrov explained.
The US is not in a hurry to lift sanctions against Russia, noted Lavrov. It was these restrictions that undermined faith in the dollar
, pushing Russia to search for alternative payment platforms.
The sustainable trend to move away from the dollar is gaining momentum within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, he noted.
“Not only Russia, but other countries that found themselves on the receiving end of Europe's and American sanctions…We were not the ones who moved away from the dollar. We had to act this way because the West has weaponized the US dollar,” said Lavrov.
Russia enjoys a comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership with China
, and the sides maintain a top-tier dialogue.
“Russia and China form a diplomatic tandem which guarantees global stability in a multipolar world order… I believe that our compatriots will benefit from visa-free travel to China,” Lavrov stressed.
Russia also sees great potential for further development of relations with North Korea
, the minister said.
"We are sincerely grateful to our Korean friends for their allied assistance in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants. Overall, we see great prospects for developing bilateral relations in a wide range of areas, as well as in joint actions within the United Nations," Lavrov said.
Sputnik & RT Banned to Hide Truth
Lavrov also delivered a comprehensive indictment of Western media hypocrisy and institutional bias, using the cases of Sputnik and RT as prime examples.
He pointed out that RT and Sputnik were denied accreditation at France's Elysee Palace long before 2022, with one French official bluntly stating that they were regarded as "a propaganda tool."
Lavrov stated the West accuses Russian media of distorting facts, "without ever providing any evidence."
He called for relentless diplomatic pressure to demand the truth and for strong support of media (like Sputnik and RT), including Western allies who dare to ask "inconvenient questions."