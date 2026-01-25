https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-understandably-rushing-ukraine-settlement-talks---kremlin-1123525082.html
US Understandably Rushing Ukraine Settlement Talks - Kremlin
US Understandably Rushing Ukraine Settlement Talks - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The United States, acting as mediators in the Ukrainian settlement process, is in a hurry, which is understandable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2026-01-25T11:18+0000
2026-01-25T11:18+0000
2026-01-25T11:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
dmitry peskov
ukraine
abu dhabi
russia
steve witkoff
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_367722049e6a6e22e1df7d665b741b30.jpg
"There is a high dynamic. The Americans, as intermediaries, are rushing against time. They are in a hurry. They can be understood," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.Peskov explained the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, noting that working groups needed directives ahead of the planned talks in Abu Dhabi.Putin is not inclined to pay attention to the time of day when serious negotiations are underway, the spokesman said, commenting on the late-night talks with Witkoff in the Kremlin.Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/russian-ukrainian-delegations-had-direct-contact-during-two-days-of-talks-in-abu-dhabi---uae-mfa-1123519913.html
ukraine
abu dhabi
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcefc8aaa52fa0e7f50ee779bafc8601.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, us, ukraine, talks, conflict, settlement, meditator, uae, kremlin, moscow, witkoff, putin, abu dhabi
russia, us, ukraine, talks, conflict, settlement, meditator, uae, kremlin, moscow, witkoff, putin, abu dhabi
US Understandably Rushing Ukraine Settlement Talks - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States, acting as mediators in the Ukrainian settlement process, is in a hurry, which is understandable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"There is a high dynamic. The Americans, as intermediaries, are rushing against time. They are in a hurry. They can be understood," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Peskov explained the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, noting that working groups needed directives ahead of the planned talks in Abu Dhabi.
Putin is not inclined to pay attention to the time of day when serious negotiations are underway, the spokesman said, commenting on the late-night talks with Witkoff in the Kremlin.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
On importance of Putin’s meeting with Witkoff: the participants of the working group were supposed to receive instructions for the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi
Russia has stated from the very beginning that a difficult and lengthy path lies ahead for the settlement in Ukraine
It is now important to implement the solution formula for the territorial issue in Ukraine that was developed in Anchorage
The implementation of the "Anchorage formula" will allow for the rapid progress of the settlement process
On Zelensky's statements about Europe: The Kiev regime is ready to bite the "hand that feeds"