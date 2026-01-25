https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-understandably-rushing-ukraine-settlement-talks---kremlin-1123525082.html

US Understandably Rushing Ukraine Settlement Talks - Kremlin

The United States, acting as mediators in the Ukrainian settlement process, is in a hurry, which is understandable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"There is a high dynamic. The Americans, as intermediaries, are rushing against time. They are in a hurry. They can be understood," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.Peskov explained the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, noting that working groups needed directives ahead of the planned talks in Abu Dhabi.Putin is not inclined to pay attention to the time of day when serious negotiations are underway, the spokesman said, commenting on the late-night talks with Witkoff in the Kremlin.Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:

