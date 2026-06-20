https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/us-funded-labs-in-ukraine-focused-on-lethal-bioagents-tailored-to-kill-russians--larry-johnson-1124335031.html
US-Funded Labs in Ukraine Focused on Lethal Bioagents ‘Tailored to Kill Russians’ — Larry Johnson
US-Funded Labs in Ukraine Focused on Lethal Bioagents ‘Tailored to Kill Russians’ — Larry Johnson
Sputnik International
US-funded research into disease-causing properties of anthrax, plague, tularemia Marburg, and Ebola was about developing biological agents "tailored to specific genetic profiles,” says ex-CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson.
2026-06-20T06:40+0000
2026-06-20T06:40+0000
2026-06-20T06:40+0000
analysis
ukraine
us
biolab
biological warfare
biological weapons
cia
world health organization (who)
larry johnson
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The US has been running a covert military-biological program right on Russia's doorstep to study pathogens “that could be used as weapons,” says Johnson, commenting fresh evidence obtained by the Russian MoD exposing the dangerous biolab research in Ukraine.The Russian intel and US declassified documents confirm that labs built by contractors like Metabiota, Black & Veatch, and CH2M Hill and financed from the US state budget had a specific agenda, says the pundit:Johnson reminds that Russia’s warnings about this threat to its national security have been dismissed as “disinformation” by the West and the WHO, which is “simply just another tool of the US.”Its high time Russia started enforcing consequences on the US for being “an active aggressor in this war against Russia,” he emphasizes, adding:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/ukraines-labs-were-never-peaceful-facilities-but-studied-biological-warfare-agents--1124333667.html
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ukraine, us, biolab, biological warfare, biological weapons, cia, world health organization (who), larry johnson
ukraine, us, biolab, biological warfare, biological weapons, cia, world health organization (who), larry johnson
US-Funded Labs in Ukraine Focused on Lethal Bioagents ‘Tailored to Kill Russians’ — Larry Johnson
US-funded research into disease-causing properties of anthrax, plague, tularemia Marburg, and Ebola was about developing biological agents "tailored to specific genetic profiles,” ex-CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
The US has been running a covert military-biological program right on Russia's doorstep to study pathogens “that could be used as weapons,” says Johnson, commenting fresh evidence
obtained by the Russian MoD exposing the dangerous biolab research in Ukraine
.
The Russian intel and US declassified documents
confirm that labs built by contractors like Metabiota, Black & Veatch, and CH2M Hill and financed from the US state budget had a specific agenda, says the pundit:
“This was a deliberate effort to target Russia with a possible biological weapon.”
Johnson reminds that Russia’s warnings about this threat to its national security
have been dismissed as “disinformation” by the West and the WHO, which is “simply just another tool of the US.”
Its high time Russia started enforcing consequences on the US for being “an active aggressor in this war against Russia,” he emphasizes, adding:
“They need to be put on notice that this stops, and it stops now.”