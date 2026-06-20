https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/us-funded-labs-in-ukraine-focused-on-lethal-bioagents-tailored-to-kill-russians--larry-johnson-1124335031.html

US-Funded Labs in Ukraine Focused on Lethal Bioagents ‘Tailored to Kill Russians’ — Larry Johnson

US-Funded Labs in Ukraine Focused on Lethal Bioagents ‘Tailored to Kill Russians’ — Larry Johnson

Sputnik International

US-funded research into disease-causing properties of anthrax, plague, tularemia Marburg, and Ebola was about developing biological agents "tailored to specific genetic profiles,” says ex-CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson.

2026-06-20T06:40+0000

2026-06-20T06:40+0000

2026-06-20T06:40+0000

analysis

ukraine

us

biolab

biological warfare

biological weapons

cia

world health organization (who)

larry johnson

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The US has been running a covert military-biological program right on Russia's doorstep to study pathogens “that could be used as weapons,” says Johnson, commenting fresh evidence obtained by the Russian MoD exposing the dangerous biolab research in Ukraine.The Russian intel and US declassified documents confirm that labs built by contractors like Metabiota, Black & Veatch, and CH2M Hill and financed from the US state budget had a specific agenda, says the pundit:Johnson reminds that Russia’s warnings about this threat to its national security have been dismissed as “disinformation” by the West and the WHO, which is “simply just another tool of the US.”Its high time Russia started enforcing consequences on the US for being “an active aggressor in this war against Russia,” he emphasizes, adding:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/ukraines-labs-were-never-peaceful-facilities-but-studied-biological-warfare-agents--1124333667.html

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ukraine, us, biolab, biological warfare, biological weapons, cia, world health organization (who), larry johnson