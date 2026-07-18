https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-strikes-wipe-out-ukrainian-army-fuel-reserves-at-port-near-odessa-1124463712.html
Russian Strikes Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Fuel Reserves at Key Port Near Odessa: MoD
Russian Strikes Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Fuel Reserves at Key Port Near Odessa: MoD
Sputnik International
The precision-guided air strike hit fuel and lubricant storage tanks at Yuzhny Port, some 30 km east of Odessa on the Black Sea Coast. The fuel was intended for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-18T17:00+0000
2026-07-18T17:00+0000
2026-07-18T17:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116142617_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_f922b13a21bf3d710092f1617a453829.jpg
This was the second strike at Yuzhny Port within hours. Earlier in the day, the MoD reported a strike on a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies, and strikes on two dry cargo vessels with military cargoes anchored in Odessa.Also Saturday, the military announced separate strikes on Odessa, Chernomorsk and the area of Snake Island.A separate dry cargo ship with military cargo onboard was also struck at Yuzhny Port on Friday.The escalation comes amid Ukraine's drone-based campaigns of terror in the Azov and Black Seas, and broader attacks targeting Russian civilian and energy infrastructure deep in the interior.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-hammers-ukrainian-forces-across-the-entire-front-1124458095.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116142617_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fac44e42c165a6531d7482e94a7292d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
strikes
Russian Strikes Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Fuel Reserves at Key Port Near Odessa: MoD
17:00 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 18.07.2026)
The precision-guided air strike hit fuel and lubricant storage tanks at Yuzhny Port, some 30 km east of Odessa on the Black Sea Coast. The fuel was intended for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels serving the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the MoD said Saturday.
This was the second strike at Yuzhny Port within hours. Earlier in the day, the MoD reported
a strike on a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies, and strikes on two dry cargo vessels with military cargoes anchored in Odessa.
Also Saturday, the military announced
separate strikes on Odessa, Chernomorsk and the area of Snake Island.
A separate dry cargo ship with military cargo onboard was also struck
at Yuzhny Port on Friday.
The escalation comes amid Ukraine's drone-based campaigns
of terror in the Azov and Black Seas, and broader attacks targeting
Russian civilian and energy infrastructure deep in the interior.