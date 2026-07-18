https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-strikes-wipe-out-ukrainian-army-fuel-reserves-at-port-near-odessa-1124463712.html

Russian Strikes Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Fuel Reserves at Key Port Near Odessa: MoD

Russian Strikes Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Fuel Reserves at Key Port Near Odessa: MoD

Sputnik International

The precision-guided air strike hit fuel and lubricant storage tanks at Yuzhny Port, some 30 km east of Odessa on the Black Sea Coast. The fuel was intended for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

2026-07-18T17:00+0000

2026-07-18T17:00+0000

2026-07-18T17:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

strikes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116142617_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_f922b13a21bf3d710092f1617a453829.jpg

This was the second strike at Yuzhny Port within hours. Earlier in the day, the MoD reported a strike on a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies, and strikes on two dry cargo vessels with military cargoes anchored in Odessa.Also Saturday, the military announced separate strikes on Odessa, Chernomorsk and the area of Snake Island.A separate dry cargo ship with military cargo onboard was also struck at Yuzhny Port on Friday.The escalation comes amid Ukraine's drone-based campaigns of terror in the Azov and Black Seas, and broader attacks targeting Russian civilian and energy infrastructure deep in the interior.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-hammers-ukrainian-forces-across-the-entire-front-1124458095.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strikes