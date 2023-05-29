https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/florida-governor-desantis-slams-us-state-debt-bill-1110782869.html

Florida Governor DeSantis Slams US State Debt Bill

Florida Governor DeSantis Slams US State Debt Bill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, criticized the recently struck bipartisan debt ceiling deal, stating that the US is still headed towards bankruptcy.

2023-05-29T21:36+0000

2023-05-29T21:36+0000

2023-05-29T21:36+0000

americas

us

us debt ceiling crisis

ron desantis

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

republican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110560781_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b47517c4b1406e6aa18283deda77482b.jpg

DeSantis argued that the country was already on a dangerous path before the deal and that the agreement would not change that trajectory, while speaking with US media.After months of tense negotiations, President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Saturday that they had reached a tentative two-year deal to raise the debt ceiling and introduce new spending caps within that period.The agreement is now awaiting approval from the House and Senate. However, it has faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle. With the June 5 deadline approaching, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States will run out of funds to pay its bills and avoid default.Governor DeSantis argued that such deals are often driven by political considerations, aimed at getting through the next election rather than addressing long-term issues. He suggested that this approach is one of the reasons for repeated failures in Washington, D.C.Ron DeSantis recently launched his presidential campaign for the 2024 election, joining other Republicans, including former President Trump, in the party's primary race. Meanwhile, President Biden is seeking reelection.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/why-debt-ceiling-deal-doesnt-mean-us-economy-out-of-woods-1110778935.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

florida governor desantis, us, us debt ceiling bill crisis, wil us bill be accepted, joe biden, what is happening with us debt ceiling bill, how gop dems see us bill, biden-mccarthy bill criticism