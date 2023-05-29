https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/florida-governor-desantis-slams-us-state-debt-bill-1110782869.html
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, criticized the recently struck bipartisan debt ceiling deal, stating that the US is still headed towards bankruptcy.
DeSantis argued that the country was already on a dangerous path before the deal and that the agreement would not change that trajectory, while speaking with US media.After months of tense negotiations, President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Saturday that they had reached a tentative two-year deal to raise the debt ceiling and introduce new spending caps within that period.The agreement is now awaiting approval from the House and Senate. However, it has faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle. With the June 5 deadline approaching, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States will run out of funds to pay its bills and avoid default.Governor DeSantis argued that such deals are often driven by political considerations, aimed at getting through the next election rather than addressing long-term issues. He suggested that this approach is one of the reasons for repeated failures in Washington, D.C.Ron DeSantis recently launched his presidential campaign for the 2024 election, joining other Republicans, including former President Trump, in the party's primary race. Meanwhile, President Biden is seeking reelection.
