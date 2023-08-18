https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/biden-administration-officials-doubt-usefulness-of-ukrainian-strikes-on-crimea--reports-1112711249.html
Biden Administration Officials Doubt Usefulness of Ukrainian Strikes on Crimea – Reports
Biden Administration Officials Doubt Usefulness of Ukrainian Strikes on Crimea – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The decision by the Ukrainian military to strike targets on the Crimean Peninsula is being perceived with skepticism by several... 18.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-18T17:03+0000
2023-08-18T17:03+0000
2023-08-18T17:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
biden administration
us arms for ukraine
crimea
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
terrorist attack
crimean bridge terror attacks
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112713095_0:92:2976:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_8665b6dcf98cc81a614ecc62a59d1ed2.jpg
As the Ukrainian armed forces continuously increase their strikes on Crimea in attempts to disrupt Russian logistics and military supply chains, a number of officials from President Joe Biden’s Administration are expressing doubt about the usefulness of such initiatives, the media mentioned. Targeting Crimea is seen as a distraction and waste of valuable resources at a time when Ukraine has considerably stretched its combat axes, the official stated, adding that although the Russian military has been slightly affected, the attacks haven’t decisively changed the situation at the frontlines. The report added that attacking Crimea is part of Ukraine’s counteroffensive strategy, but due to the recent nature of the increased strikes, the US and its allies have a hard time assessing the impact it is having on Russia’s efforts to contain Kiev’s offensive operations. The agency said the US is not actively advising Ukraine to strike Crimea, specifying that the longer the counteroffensives stalls, the higher the chances of failure are.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/ukraines-army-suffers-mass-desertions-morale-sinks-as-500-troops-flee-offensive-1112632665.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/john-bolton-claims-failure-of-kievs-counteroffensive-caused-by-wests-indecisiveness-1112579409.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112713095_123:0:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_383049c6d5d5c8e1a89d35aa18758fc0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden administration, ukrainian forces, ukrainian attacks, russian defense ministry, sevastopol, crimea, us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, money spent on ukraine, financing ukraine, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, crimea terro attack, crimea terrorist attack, ukraine attacks crimea, ukrainian counteroffensive, failed counteroffensive, strike crimea, strikes on crimea, russian crimea, counteroffensive stalls, stalled counteroffensive
biden administration, ukrainian forces, ukrainian attacks, russian defense ministry, sevastopol, crimea, us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, money spent on ukraine, financing ukraine, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, crimea terro attack, crimea terrorist attack, ukraine attacks crimea, ukrainian counteroffensive, failed counteroffensive, strike crimea, strikes on crimea, russian crimea, counteroffensive stalls, stalled counteroffensive
Biden Administration Officials Doubt Usefulness of Ukrainian Strikes on Crimea – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The decision by the Ukrainian military to strike targets on the Crimean Peninsula is being perceived with skepticism by several officials in the US government, a American TV broadcaster reported on Friday.