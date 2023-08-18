https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/biden-administration-officials-doubt-usefulness-of-ukrainian-strikes-on-crimea--reports-1112711249.html

Biden Administration Officials Doubt Usefulness of Ukrainian Strikes on Crimea – Reports

Biden Administration Officials Doubt Usefulness of Ukrainian Strikes on Crimea – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The decision by the Ukrainian military to strike targets on the Crimean Peninsula is being perceived with skepticism by several... 18.08.2023, Sputnik International

As the Ukrainian armed forces continuously increase their strikes on Crimea in attempts to disrupt Russian logistics and military supply chains, a number of officials from President Joe Biden’s Administration are expressing doubt about the usefulness of such initiatives, the media mentioned. Targeting Crimea is seen as a distraction and waste of valuable resources at a time when Ukraine has considerably stretched its combat axes, the official stated, adding that although the Russian military has been slightly affected, the attacks haven’t decisively changed the situation at the frontlines. The report added that attacking Crimea is part of Ukraine’s counteroffensive strategy, but due to the recent nature of the increased strikes, the US and its allies have a hard time assessing the impact it is having on Russia’s efforts to contain Kiev’s offensive operations. The agency said the US is not actively advising Ukraine to strike Crimea, specifying that the longer the counteroffensives stalls, the higher the chances of failure are.

