Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Fighter Jet Downs Ukrainian Drone Over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet has destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea that tried to attack objects on the Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Today, at about 12:00 Moscow time [09:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by one aircraft-type UAV on objects in Russia was thwarted. An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by a naval aviation aircraft over the Black Sea," the ministry stated.With the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive proving to be largely unsuccessful, the Kiev regime increasingly employs the terrorist strategy of intimidation of the population by attacking peaceful cities with no other purpose than killing civilians and ruining the lives of innocent people.The terrorist regime of Kiev committed two attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which is an entirely civilian infrastructure, murdering five people in total and injuring a child. Moreover, several Ukrainian officials admitted that Kiev is responsible for the attacks.
Russian Fighter Jet Downs Ukrainian Drone Over Black Sea

11:24 GMT 29.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian fighter jet has destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea that tried to attack objects on the Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Today, at about 12:00 Moscow time [09:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by one aircraft-type UAV on objects in Russia was thwarted. An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by a naval aviation aircraft over the Black Sea," the ministry stated.
With the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive proving to be largely unsuccessful, the Kiev regime increasingly employs the terrorist strategy of intimidation of the population by attacking peaceful cities with no other purpose than killing civilians and ruining the lives of innocent people.
The terrorist regime of Kiev committed two attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which is an entirely civilian infrastructure, murdering five people in total and injuring a child. Moreover, several Ukrainian officials admitted that Kiev is responsible for the attacks.
'Terrorist Regime': Moscow Reacts to Kiev Admitting Attack on Crimean Bridge
9 July, 05:34 GMT
'Terrorist Regime': Moscow Reacts to Kiev Admitting Attack on Crimean Bridge
9 July, 05:34 GMT
