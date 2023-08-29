https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russian-fighter-jet-downs-ukrainian-drone-over-black-sea-1112961506.html

Russian Fighter Jet Downs Ukrainian Drone Over Black Sea

Russian Fighter Jet Downs Ukrainian Drone Over Black Sea

A Russian fighter jet has destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea that tried to attack objects on the Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-08-29T11:24+0000

2023-08-29T11:24+0000

2023-08-29T11:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

drone warfare

drone

russian fighter jet

russia

russian defense ministry

black sea

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080687414_0:0:1101:620_1920x0_80_0_0_f9f77ab5fa0444c0b1fb2319dee98baa.png

"Today, at about 12:00 Moscow time [09:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by one aircraft-type UAV on objects in Russia was thwarted. An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by a naval aviation aircraft over the Black Sea," the ministry stated.With the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive proving to be largely unsuccessful, the Kiev regime increasingly employs the terrorist strategy of intimidation of the population by attacking peaceful cities with no other purpose than killing civilians and ruining the lives of innocent people.The terrorist regime of Kiev committed two attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which is an entirely civilian infrastructure, murdering five people in total and injuring a child. Moreover, several Ukrainian officials admitted that Kiev is responsible for the attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/ukraines-defense-ministry-admits-it-attacked-crimean-bridge-to-break-russias-logistics-1111760144.html

russia

black sea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, drone warfare, drone attack, terrorist attack, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians