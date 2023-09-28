https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/more-nuclear-states-would-have-domino-effect-trigger-different-level-of-arms-race-1113763752.html

More Nuclear States Would Have 'Domino Effect,' Trigger 'Different Level of Arms Race'

If Saudi Arabia were ever to became ‘nuclear-armed’, it would set off a chain reaction that would augur badly for the region, Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Sputnik.

If Saudi Arabia were ever to become "nuclear-armed," it would set off a chain reaction that would augur badly for the region, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Sputnik.Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated earlier in the month that if Iran were to acquire a nuclear weapon, his country would seek to do the same. “If they get one, we have to get one,” the crown prince stated in an interview on September 20. It should be noted that the Saudi royal also voiced apprehensions about “any country getting a nuclear weapon,” saying it would be a “bad move.” Incidentally, the de facto Saudi leader initially made the same statement back in 2018.'Balancing Regional Power' The crown prince “says openly and publicly that Saudi Arabia would need a nuclear weapon if Iran got one because of ‘security reasons and for balancing power in the Middle East,’” said Dr. Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University.The remarks by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were followed by Saudi Arabia announcing that it was committed to moving forward with its program to build a civilian nuclear power industry, while allowing for greater oversight for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.“The kingdom has recently taken the decision to rescind its Small Quantities Protocol and to move to the implementation of a full-scope Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA)” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said in Vienna on Monday at the IAEA’s annual general conference. 'Concessions & Security Guarantees'Furthermore, the debate around the possibility of Saudi Arabia acquiring a nuclear weapon comes as Riyadh and Tel Aviv could be poised to hammer out a deal that would normalize relations between the two countries. A US media outlet reported earlier in the month, citing Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “top confidant,” that a “normalization deal” was going to be worked out in the near future. Israel was “at the cusp” of a “historic peace deal” with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu has said at the recent UN General Assembly.If Saudi Arabia is indeed in the final stages of normalizing relations with Israel, it would explain the timing of the crown prince bringing up the issue of nuclear weapons, Professor Mehran Kamrava suggested. In his opinion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "sending a message to the US" in the hopes of "a maximum amount of concessions" from it. The concessions in question refer to reports of a uranium enrichment initiative for the kingdom purportedly floated as part of three-way talks between Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the US. Tel Aviv officials were cited as “quietly working with the Biden administration” on a project that would envision setting up a US-run uranium-enrichment operation in Saudi Arabia, according to a US media report this month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ostensibly instructed leading nuclear and security specialists in his country to engage with US negotiators to facilitate the recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia. The latter could purportedly be speeded up by aiding the kingdom in developing a civilian nuclear program. Neither the US nor Israel have agreed on such a plan, added the report citing sources. However, Joe Biden reportedly discussed the mulled plan when meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.Describing the statements of Saudi Arabia regarding acquiring a nuclear weapon as “simply maneuvering,” the professor expressed his belief that such aspirations would not have any support.As to who might support a Saudi intention to acquire nuclear weapons on the international arena, there are “multiple sides with their own competing (and contradicting) interests,” Dr. Matthew Crosston pointed out. The professor used the phrase “triangulation strangulation,” as he suggested that there was more than just competing sides looking at the issue from a “direct binary calculation.”Saudi Arabia becoming nuclear-armed would hardly be viewed favorably by China, Crosston added, as Beijing’s “own plans in the region through the BRI project (Belt and Road Initiative ) would seem to indicate a lack of desire to see the region become more weaponized.”Regarding Washington, it would “clearly choose Saudi Arabia over Iran and would likely be the main motor of further arming the Saudis if it could not stop Iran from becoming nuclear,” the pundit said, adding:Speculating on where Saudi Arabia might turn to for acquiring a nuclear weapon, Dr. Matthew Crosston cited “renegade” factors, or “backdoor channels.”If Saudi Arabia were to become a nuclear power, the speculation that the "geopolitical reality of the region" would change was dismissed by Dr. Matthew Crosston. He added that he was basing his opinion on the presumption that “this likelihood does not happen alone in its own vacuum,” but rather as “part of a negative duality, where Saudi Arabia is convinced Iran is about to enter the nuclear club as well.”Additional Nuclear States a 'Disaster'Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov weighed in on the remarks of the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a press conference on September 23, noting that he took it as "a statement of fact.""No one wants more nuclear countries to emerge in the world. The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly confirmed that it does not have such plans. Their spiritual leader even issued a fatwa on the matter," the top Russian diplomat emphasized, adding:Mehran Kamrava agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s words.Foreign Minister Lavrov is correct about the international community being averse to seeing any significant change in the current status of nuclear club members, Dr. Matthew Crosston noted.

