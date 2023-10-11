International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/serbian-president-says-expects-natos-kfor-mission-to-have-impartial-stance-on-kosovo-1114108725.html
Serbian President Says Expects NATO's KFOR Mission to Have Impartial Stance on Kosovo
Serbian President Says Expects NATO's KFOR Mission to Have Impartial Stance on Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday told Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander of NATO's Joint Force Command in Naples, that he expects the Kosovo Force (KFOR) to have an unbiased and proactive position on the situation in the breakaway region.
2023-10-11T16:52+0000
2023-10-11T16:52+0000
military
serbia
kfor
nato
kosovo
aleksandar vucic
metohija
pristina
belgrade
nato forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105224/88/1052248865_0:239:3842:2400_1920x0_80_0_0_218ee46eef9075fe22551464ec1262f2.jpg
Last week, Vucic called on the NATO contingent in Kosovo to take over security in the region's north from local police in light of armed clashes between Serbs and law enforcers in late September. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also urged KFOR to take control in northern Kosovo to avoid violent incidents. State Secretary of the Serbian Defense Ministry Nemanja Starovic said earlier that his country's armed forces would continue cooperation with NATO's peacekeepers after a new KFOR commander, Turkish Maj. Gen. Ozkan Ulutas, took office on Tuesday. NATO has stepped up its presence in self-proclaimed Kosovo, with 500 Turkish servicepeople arriving there in June after the escalation of the already tense relations between Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians at the end of May, which resulted in clashes that left dozens of people injured. Last Friday, the first group of 200 soldiers sent by the United Kingdom to reinforce KFOR arrived in Kosovo, joining the country's 400-strong contingent. Serbia has still not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo, its former province which it continues to refer to as its Kosovo and Metohija region. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/direct-threat-of-resumption-of-ethnic-cleansing-in-kosovo-exists---russian-foreign-ministry-1113661030.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/explosion-in-the-heart-of-europe-whats-going-on-in-kosovo-1110799134.html
serbia
kosovo
metohija
pristina
belgrade
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105224/88/1052248865_161:0:3680:2639_1920x0_80_0_0_459271ec6bdcda198269d3c04779c37c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo, kosovo conflict, kosovo tensions, kosovo crisis, kosovo serbs, ethnic cleansing, tensions in kosovo, armed conflict, serbian defense minister, nato peacekeepers, nato forces, nato presence, maintain peace
kosovo, kosovo conflict, kosovo tensions, kosovo crisis, kosovo serbs, ethnic cleansing, tensions in kosovo, armed conflict, serbian defense minister, nato peacekeepers, nato forces, nato presence, maintain peace

Serbian President Says Expects NATO's KFOR Mission to Have Impartial Stance on Kosovo

16:52 GMT 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ARMEND NIMANI A members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014
A members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ARMEND NIMANI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday told Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander of NATO's Joint Force Command in Naples, that he expects the Kosovo Force (KFOR) to have an unbiased and proactive position on the situation in the breakaway region.
Last week, Vucic called on the NATO contingent in Kosovo to take over security in the region's north from local police in light of armed clashes between Serbs and law enforcers in late September. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also urged KFOR to take control in northern Kosovo to avoid violent incidents.

"I expressed serious concern about the dramatic deterioration of the already difficult situation of the Serbian community in Kosovo and Metohija and reiterated that Serbia supports the engagement of KFOR in the strict, complete and impartial implementation of the mandate based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244. We expect KFOR to maintain a neutral position and to be proactive to prevent any violation of the state of security on the ground," Vucic wrote on social media, as he welcomed the US admiral in Belgrade.

Косовска полиција - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
World
Direct Threat of Resumption of Ethnic Cleansing in Kosovo Exists - Russian Foreign Ministry
25 September, 16:15 GMT
State Secretary of the Serbian Defense Ministry Nemanja Starovic said earlier that his country's armed forces would continue cooperation with NATO's peacekeepers after a new KFOR commander, Turkish Maj. Gen. Ozkan Ulutas, took office on Tuesday.
NATO has stepped up its presence in self-proclaimed Kosovo, with 500 Turkish servicepeople arriving there in June after the escalation of the already tense relations between Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians at the end of May, which resulted in clashes that left dozens of people injured.
The unfinished Orthodox church of Pristina is pictured on November 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
Sputnik Explains
'Explosion in the Heart of Europe': What's Going on in Kosovo?
30 May, 17:29 GMT
Last Friday, the first group of 200 soldiers sent by the United Kingdom to reinforce KFOR arrived in Kosovo, joining the country's 400-strong contingent.
Serbia has still not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo, its former province which it continues to refer to as its Kosovo and Metohija region. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала