Ukraine Loses Over 2,055 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week
12:02 GMT 27.10.2023 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 27.10.2023)
A Russian serviceman prepares to fire a grenade launcher during an intensive training of scouts of the "Yug" group of forces at a training ground, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
© Sputnik/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost over 2,055 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"In the Donetsk direction, Russian... troops repelled nine enemy attacks over the past week... in the areas of the settlements of Maryinka, Kurdyumovka, Bogdanovka and Kleshcheyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic. As a result of the fighting, the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this direction amounted to more than 2,055 soldiers, three tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 22 vehicles, as well as 16 field artillery guns," the ministry said.
Russia repelled 19 attacks by Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction over the past week, the ministry stated.
"The total losses of the enemy amounted to more than 435 soldiers, 15 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 16 cars and 17 field artillery guns," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 885 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and up to 485 soldiers killed and wounded in the Kherson direction, the ministry stressed.
The Russian armed forces repelled 47 Ukraine counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction in the past week, the ministry emphasized.
"The total losses of the enemy over the past week amounted to over 705 soldiers, one tank, 11 armored combat vehicles, 19 cars, as well as five field artillery guns," the ministry stated.
Russia repelled 45 attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction and Kiev lost over 1,020 soldiers, the ministry said.
In addition, the Russian military carried out 19 missile, drone attacks on the storage areas for Ukrainian unmanned boats and airfield infrastructure in past week, the ministry stressed.
"From October 21-27, Russian armed forces carried out 19 group strikes with precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on arsenals with artillery ammunition, storage sites for unmanned boats, military airfield infrastructure, as well as combustive-lubricating materials bases," the ministry stated, adding that successful strikes were also carried out against accommodation sites of Ukrainian servicemen, nationalists and foreign mercenaries.