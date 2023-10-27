https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/kiev-loses-over-2055-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week-1114526933.html

Ukraine Loses Over 2,055 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week

Ukraine Loses Over 2,055 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week

Ukraine has lost over 2,055 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

2023-10-27T12:02+0000

2023-10-27T12:02+0000

2023-10-27T14:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

russian defense ministry

russian forces

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukraine

russia

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111891697_0:0:3002:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd5334cef2a1870c3a18ec10d2274e3.jpg

"In the Donetsk direction, Russian... troops repelled nine enemy attacks over the past week... in the areas of the settlements of Maryinka, Kurdyumovka, Bogdanovka and Kleshcheyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic. As a result of the fighting, the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this direction amounted to more than 2,055 soldiers, three tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 22 vehicles, as well as 16 field artillery guns," the ministry said. Russia repelled 19 attacks by Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction over the past week, the ministry stated. Ukraine lost over 885 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and up to 485 soldiers killed and wounded in the Kherson direction, the ministry stressed. The Russian armed forces repelled 47 Ukraine counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction in the past week, the ministry emphasized. Russia repelled 45 attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction and Kiev lost over 1,020 soldiers, the ministry said. In addition, the Russian military carried out 19 missile, drone attacks on the storage areas for Ukrainian unmanned boats and airfield infrastructure in past week, the ministry stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/dig-yourself-a-pit-ukrainian-forces-languish-as-winter-approaches-1114390000.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/ukrainian-troops-reportedly-refuse-battle-orders-in-rabotino-due-to-heavy-losses-1113803090.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, drone attack, russian drones, drone strike, drone warfare, zaporozhye, donetsk, kupyansk, kherson, krasny liman