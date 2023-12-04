https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/putin-xi-and-barbie-up-for-times-2023-person-of-the-year-1115377730.html

Putin, Xi, and Barbie Up for TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Monday Time magazine published its shortlist for the annual 'Person of the Year' contenders, which includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and pop culture icon Barbie.

The magazine's 'Person of the Year' is the annual selection of the individual, group, or concept that has had the most impact on the world throughout the previous year. The tradition of naming the most influential person of the last 12 months is almost a century old, dating back to 1927. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Barbie doll are all contenders for this year’s title, the article reads.Previous choices included US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Martin Luther King Jr., German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.Musician Taylor Swift, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, UK monarch King Charles III and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are also in contention for the 2023 person of the year title.This year's Person of the Year will be announced Wednesday morning.

