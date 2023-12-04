International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/putin-xi-and-barbie-up-for-times-2023-person-of-the-year-1115377730.html
Putin, Xi, and Barbie Up for TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year
Putin, Xi, and Barbie Up for TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Monday Time magazine published its shortlist for the annual 'Person of the Year' contenders, which includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and pop culture icon Barbie.
2023-12-04T18:01+0000
2023-12-04T18:01+0000
world
vladimir putin
joe biden
openai
us federal reserve
xi jinping
taylor swift
king charles iii
barbie doll
time magazine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107898/48/1078984863_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfc987643dadb49d604674a4e5879610.jpg
The magazine's 'Person of the Year' is the annual selection of the individual, group, or concept that has had the most impact on the world throughout the previous year. The tradition of naming the most influential person of the last 12 months is almost a century old, dating back to 1927. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Barbie doll are all contenders for this year’s title, the article reads.Previous choices included US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Martin Luther King Jr., German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.Musician Taylor Swift, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, UK monarch King Charles III and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are also in contention for the 2023 person of the year title.This year's Person of the Year will be announced Wednesday morning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210613/is-this-parody-or-real-time-magazine-cover-featuring-macho-biden-taking-on-putin-mocked-online-1083140043.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107898/48/1078984863_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d64e9ac831f6cf1fbad0e6853674d4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
time, time magazine, person of the year, vladimir putin, xi jinping, barbie, 2023, time's person of the year
time, time magazine, person of the year, vladimir putin, xi jinping, barbie, 2023, time's person of the year

Putin, Xi, and Barbie Up for TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year

18:01 GMT 04.12.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresRussia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk after the family photo of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk after the family photo of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Monday Time magazine published its shortlist for the annual 'Person of the Year' contenders, which includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and pop culture icon Barbie.
The magazine's 'Person of the Year' is the annual selection of the individual, group, or concept that has had the most impact on the world throughout the previous year. The tradition of naming the most influential person of the last 12 months is almost a century old, dating back to 1927.
Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Barbie doll are all contenders for this year’s title, the article reads.
Previous choices included US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Martin Luther King Jr., German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
Musician Taylor Swift, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, UK monarch King Charles III and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are also in contention for the 2023 person of the year title.
This year's Person of the Year will be announced Wednesday morning.
Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2020 cover featuring President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2021
Is This Parody or Real? Time Magazine Cover Featuring 'Macho' Biden 'Taking on Putin' Mocked Online
13 June 2021, 15:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала