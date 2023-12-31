https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/russias-lavrov-reveals-to-sputnik-what-will-happen-to-ukrainian-officials-charged-with-war-crimes-1115898472.html

Russia's Lavrov Reveals to Sputnik What Will Happen to Ukrainian Officials Charged With War Crimes

Russia's Lavrov Reveals to Sputnik What Will Happen to Ukrainian Officials Charged With War Crimes

Russia’s foreign minister sat down with Sputnik on the eve of the new year to discuss the most difficult problems facing Moscow and the planet, from the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East to global strategic security.

Ukrainian officials accused of war crimes will be tried and punished in accordance with the law, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has assured Sputnik.The foreign minister specified work by Russia’s Investigative Committee probing more than 4,000 criminal cases brought against roughly 900 individuals, including neo-Nazi leaders, Ukrainian security service personnel, and mercenaries, plus “representatives of Ukraine’s military and political leadership,” some of them charged in absentia and placed on an international wanted listing.“Based on evidence collected by the Investigative Committee, Russian courts have already sentenced more than 200 representatives of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to long prison terms for atrocities committed. The same fate awaits all other criminals. Each of them shall receive just retribution,” Lavrov said.Gaza CrisisTurning to the crisis in Gaza, which began on October 7 with Hamas' attack on southern Israel and escalated into a major humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s support for Palestinian-Israeli peace talks, and pointed to the issues standing in the way.“One of the obstacles getting in their way remains the lack of Palestinian unity,” he said, referring to the conflict between Hamas and the Palestinian Liberation Organization in the West Bank.Moscow’s proposals on the convening of multilateral consultations on the matter remain “on the table,” the Russian top diplomat stressed, adding that the recent, December 20 meeting of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco confirmed a unity of opinions between Russia and the Arab World on the issue.Attempted 'Maidanization' of SerbiaAsked further to comment on the political crisis which began brewing in Serbia after snap parliamentary elections earlier this month, which Serbian authorities have characterized as an attempted "Maidanization" of the Balkan nation, Lavrov confirmed that Russia’s dialogue with Belgrade includes a focus on security cooperation, with Moscow “always ready to lend a shoulder to its Serbian friends.”“In Serbia, people have not forgotten about this either, thanks in part to their own experience,” the Russian top diplomat added, alluding to the 2000 "Bulldozer Revolution" coup against Slobodan Milosevic. “Apparently, this is why the number of protesters is relatively small – only a few hundred people. People don’t trust [political] figures who talk about their opposition to violence, but in reality behave in the exact opposite way, ignoring the will of the people and provoke law enforcement.”Moscow assesses the general situation in Serbia as “stable” at present, with the country’s leadership in firm control over the situation, “clearly understanding that that is where their national interest lies,” Lavrov said.Bilateral Relations With the USAsked to comment on the shifting political climate in the United States and the possibility of improved relations between Moscow and Washington in the event that a Republican wins next year’s presidential relations, Lavrov emphasized that Russia will continue to take a careful approach, regardless of who is in charge in the US.Accordingly, he said, arriving at a formula of peaceful coexistence and the possibility of cooperation in some areas will be possible “only after Washington recognizes our fundamental national interests and begins to negotiate in earnest. Meanwhile, ruling circles in the US deny the realities of a multipolar world and continue to think in terms of their own superiority and exclusivity.”Arms ControlFinally, asked about the issue of strategic arms control, including the possibility of Russia reconsidering its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based nuclear missiles in the 500 to 5,500 km range, Lavrov stressed that an “unambiguous signal” in this regard was embedded in the language of the moratorium itself.“I would like to remind you that our commitment to this moratorium is strictly linked to the potential appearance of US ground-based intermediate-range missiles in the relevant regions” near Russia, Lavrov said. “Given the characteristics and peculiarities of the use of weapons of this class, the issue of their deployment by hostile countries is a very sensitive issue from the point of view of Russian national security. In the case of the United States, this aspect takes on special importance, given its direct relationship to other factors which influence strategic stability. It is obvious that the creation of additional missile-related risks by Washington will require us to take serious retaliatory measures,” he explained.The United States unilaterally scrapped the INF Treaty in 2018. In 2020, it left the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies. Before that, in 2002, it pulled out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, prompting Moscow to dust off Soviet-era plans to develop a new class of hypersonic missiles. The Trump administration threatened to let the clock run out on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in early 2021, with the incoming Biden administration renewing it at the last minute. Moscow suspended its participation in New START earlier this year, citing US efforts to “inflict a strategic defeat” on Russia, including by targeting bases containing elements of its strategic deterrent by Washington’s Ukrainian proxies.

