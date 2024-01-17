https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/french-troops-withdrawal-facilitated-nigers-fight-against-terrorism---defense-minister-1116228936.html

French Troops' Withdrawal Facilitated Niger’s Fight Against Terrorism - Defense Minister

During the official visit of Niger’s top military command to the Russian federation, the two sides discussed a variety of issues pertaining to bilateral military cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts.

Niger’s Minister of National Defense General Salifou Modi arrived in Russia on January 15 as part of a governmental delegation.During his visit, Modi highlighted the "positive" impact of the exit of French troops from the African country."French troops have left Niger, the last [remaining] soldiers left on December 22. When it comes to how this factor affects our national security, it should be noted that the withdrawal of the troops has, on the one hand, given us a clear picture of the fight we are waging against terrorism and, on the other, has allowed us to realize our own responsibility [in the matter]. "We can say that their [French troops’] withdrawal has had a positive impact on our fight against terrorism," he told Sputnik.At the time, the rebels demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and denounced military agreements previously signed with France, demanding a complete withdrawal of its troops from the country.In turn, French officials have repeatedly stated that they only recognize demands made by the “legitimate” but ousted Nigerian authorities. Last September, however, France decided to recall its ambassador to Niger amid tensions between Paris and the new authorities.The withdrawal of France’s military presence began last October when French military units handed over control of a strategically important camp in the town of Ouallam (Tillaberi region) on the Mali border to the Niger Armed Forces. During talks between the top Russian and Nigerian military commands, the two sides additionally discussed enhancing the military potential of Niger’s Armed Forces.

