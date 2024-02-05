https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/texas-bentleys-top-10-predictions-for-2024-1116607045.html

Texas Bentley’s Top 10 Predictions for 2024

I put on my Swami hat and my Guru suit, met with the Shamans, and consulted AI. I crunched all the data, checked all the facts, consulted all the "experts", and analyzed the results. And here they are - Texas Bentley's Top Ten Predictions for 2024 (and beyond).

And here they are - Texas Bentley's Top Ten Predictions for 2024 (and beyond).#10 - Vladimir Putin Will Be Re-elected as Russia's PresidentYeah, I know that's not an especially astute or amazing revelation (we'll get to those later) but it is an absolute slam-dunk guaranteed-to-be-correct prediction, which ensures, at least, that I won't get them all wrong. Of course, I could have predicted with equal certainty that the Sun will rise in the morning, but that is not completely certain. A giant meteor could smash the Earth into pieces tonight, or the Sun itself could explode before tomorrow. It's possible. But barring either of these two possible events, it is absolutely certain that Putin will be re-elected in 2024. It's also nice to start off with some good news, since there's not going to be a lot of that in the near future. Which brings us to my next prediction...#9 - Things Will Get Worse Before They Get BetterMost people who have been keeping up with the news, and whose understanding of history extends beyond last Saturday night, probably already know this, but that particular set of people is a very small minority in the West, especially in the USA. Those who think that voting will change anything, or that there's any chance that the governments and the ones who own and control them will loosen their grips on the collective throat of Humanity have a naive and ahistorical world view that, to be honest, is a big part of the problem. There can hardly be any credible argument against the fact that in the 21st century, for people throughout most of the world, things have not only gotten worse, they've gotten much worse. Those who say their rulers are "stupid" because of this fact, miss the whole point. Their rulers are not stupid, they are doing it on purpose, and will continue to do so, unless and until we stop them. Voting will not do it, singing songs and carrying signs will not do it. Posting the sad face emoji on Facebook will not do it. If you want to try to make things better, you will have to pass through a crucible of fire, from which there's no guarantee you'll make it to the other side. But it is guaranteed that if you're not willing to go there, you'll never see the other side. And you will sit and wait to get what you deserve. If you want to know how to do it and what must be done, ask the Houthis, ask the people of Palestine, Iran and Syria, ask the people of Cuba and the people of Donbass. They know, and they are doing it, right now, today. Take a lesson from them. Speaking of which...#8 - The Shia Axis of Resistance Will Not Back DownThe harder the US/UK/EU and Israeli forces hit the Axis of Resistance, the harder they will hit back. NATO forces are laughably unprepared for a conventional military confrontation in the Middle East or anywhere else. However, they are nuclear armed, experts at dirty tricks, and there is no moral line they will not cross to cling to power or slaughter those who resist them. They have already proven it themselves, by their actions in Gaza and elsewhere. Iran has stated officially that they do not possess, nor seek to possess, nuclear weapons, because those types of weapons are immoral and repugnant to God and Humanity. If attacked, they will use every weapon at their disposal to defend themselves, and they will fight to the end, without hesitation.#7 - NATO Will Soon Involve Itself in a Multi-front WarIn Ukraine, in the Middle East, domestically in Europe and North America, for sure, and probably with China too. Within a year from now, the countries of NATO will be in a kinetic shooting war in most, if not all, of these places. And they will be getting their butts kicked, on all Fronts. just like they have in Ukraine. The Houthis have already defeated the US-backed invasion on the ground in Yemen, and they have proven their ability and willingness to hit targets in the Red Sea. What the Houthis have done in the Red Sea, Iran can do in the Persian Gulf. The logistics alone make it impossible for the US/EU to win, but their naval and commercial ships will be sitting ducks for Iranian and Houthi missiles, in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf, and treated accordingly.NATO's misadventures in Ukraine have absolutely depleted both the military and economic reserves of the US and EU, and Russia has proven that they cannot be beaten, even by the full power of NATO, in a war using conventional weapons in Ukraine. So NATO will use their unconventional weapons - nuclear, biological and chemical. They have done it before, they will do it again.The farmer's uprisings going on throughout Europe will only grow in both size and intensity, as will the confrontation between Texas (plus the 25 states that support Texas) and the US federal government. In France, the police are literally handing out chocolate to the farmers who have blockaded Paris, dumped manure in front of government buildings and burned trucks with foreign produce. These are extremely militant actions, violent felonies, and it is only because of the fear on the part of the government and police that an equally violent reaction has not occurred. They will, but not yet, and not in the traditional form of suppressing uprisings. The NATO Nazis will use nuclear weapons on the foreign Fronts, and biological weapons against their own citizens domestically. You have been warned.The same goes for the "Dis-united" States. The conflict between the "Liberals" and "Conservatives" has now gone far beyond any possible peaceful political resolution. There will be another US Civil War. It may not be sparked by the current confrontation on the Mexican border, but most certainly, it will begin shortly after the upcoming US "election", which will again be rigged, and more obviously and blatantly than ever. On purpose.#6 - Genocide and War Crimes Will Continue and Increase, in Gaza and ElsewhereThe horrific slaughter and war crimes in Gaza are not primarily about "defeating Hamas" or even stealing the last remaining land from the Palestinian People. The main purpose of the genocide in Gaza is to move the Overton Window to a place where genocide becomes not only acceptable, but unremarkable and commonplace. Soon, they will do in the US and Europe what they are now doing in Gaza. The current death toll in Gaza from bombing and shooting, of mostly civilians by the IDF stands at 27,000 as of today. Tomorrow, it will be higher still, but that number will soon be eclipsed by the number of deaths from famine and disease caused by the Israeli blockade and the failure of any international response to prevent it. Israel and its lackeys in the US and EU have laughed in the faces of the ICJ and UN, proving the collusion and abject impotence of international law. What is the use of "international law" if it is not enforced? It is totally useless and incapable of being used to prevent the ongoing slaughter in Gaza, and the multiple genocides that are on the horizon across the globe.Economic sanctions and blockades of humanitarian supplies are every bit as deadly as missiles, bombs and bullets. Who can forget the half million Iraqi children murdered by US economic sanctions against Iraq under the Clinton regime, that Madeleine Albright said "were worth it"? Quite a few, apparently. But they forget at their peril - The blockade of Iraq, like the blockade of Gaza, are examples of what's to come, genocide by depriving millions, or billions, of people of food, water, medicine, electricity, transportation, communication, everything, in fact, that is required to sustain life, that will be used against all areas and people that oppose the Nazis of the 21st century, including in the US and Europe.Death by starvation is the worst possible death that there is. It is slow and painful, humiliating, and creates a mad desperation in which people become willing to sell their children or their souls for a cup of gruel or a handful of Soylent Green. And this is exactly the weapon that will be used by 21st century Nazis, but it is not the only one. Nuclear and chemical weapons will be used on the battlefields of Ukraine and the Middle East, and biological weapons will be unleashed not only against foreign adversaries, but also domestically.#5 - The War Will Be Global, and It Will Be Based on Economic Status, Not NationalityThe war will not be between nations, it will be a war of the Parasite Class, the "Golden Billion" that exists in every nation on Earth, against the majority of Humanity. Famine, pestilence (disease), and military conflict will be the main methods used to depopulate the planet of the majority of its human inhabitants. This war has already begun, and as in chess, we are now entering the Middle Game, where all the death and destruction take place. After the Middle Game comes the End Game, and the world will be vastly different for those few who will be left when they get there.#4 - Trump Will Not Be the Next US PresidentIn the 21st century, only idiots vote in the US. Same goes for Europe. The US "elections" in the last few decades have been marked by a blatant and impudent fraudulence, as if it were being done openly and intentionally, just to rub it in the faces of the chumps who still vote, who continue to believe they could win in a crooked game of 3 card monte. Which is exactly the case. Even though Trump is just another huckster and servant of the Parasite Class, he has zero chance of being again, for the third time, elected US President, or at least of taking the office, which is all that counts. Even if he doesn't have a "heart attack" or suddenly succumb to some mysterious form of "turbo cancer", or "accidentally" fall off the balcony of his penthouse on the 54th floor, he currently stands indicted on 91 felony charges in four separate court cases. And though being indicted, convicted or even actually being in prison does not preclude one from running for, or even being elected President, being in prison does prevent one from actually moving into the White House. And Dandy Donny Trump ain't no Eugene Debs.There are four charges against Trump, having to do with the J6 "insurrection", that in fact do prevent anyone who is convicted of them from holding office. Trump already had the 2020 election stolen from him, and he took it like a punk, and didn't do anything about it when he had the chance. How can anyone believe he would do anything different if he gets punked again? Besides, Trump and the Republicans are owned and controlled by the same scum who own and control Biden and the Democrats. They will decide who moves into the White House on January 20th, 2025, and you can bet, it won't be Trump. Or Biden.#3 - Biden Will Not Be the Next US President. He Won't Even RunBiden can't even walk, so how can he run? He slithered into the White House after a rigged and stolen election, and proceeded to ensconce the most corrupt, contemptible and humiliating presidential administration in US history. No competent person can deny or even question the obvious fact that Biden is not capable enough to bathe himself, much less be President. And while Biden may not have as many felony charges as Trump has, if there was any justice at all left in the USA, (there isn't) Biden's degenerate drug addict sex pervert son would be facing a number of charges that would make Trump's 91 felony charges look like a parking ticket. (He won't.)Because, of course, one of Biden's cronies, hand-picked by those who own and control both parties and the entire US government, will be installed in the White House to make sure all Hunter's charges simply "go away". If actually charged for the multitude of crimes which are already irrefutably proven by the evidence on his infamous laptop, Hunter Biden can be counted on to sing like a canary and squeal like a pig on anyone and everyone, including his own senile father, at even the first thought of jail time. There's no chance he could even handle a few weeks or months in jail. He must have protection from the very top, and only the White House can provide that kind of protection. And obviously, it has worked so far, so it will continue to work again. The next US President can't be a Republican, they would put Hunter on trial, just as the Democrats have done to Trump. And Hunter Biden knows as much as Epstein, and cannot be allowed to talk. The next President has to be a Democrat, which is exactly what it's going to be. Biden will not be re-elected, because he won't even run. Nor will the cackling harpy, Vice-President Harris. They, like Hunter's felony charges, will simply "go away", swept into the dustbin of history like a wad of used kleenex.The non-entities who make up the top ten Democratic contenders for US President in 2024 are an insipid tribe of political pygmies and perennial losers who are about as important and inspiring as the aforementioned kleenex. No sane person would vote for any of them. And none of them will be President in January 2025. Nor will any of the sold out mob of craven lickspittles that make up the rat's nest collection of Republican candidates (including the lead contender against Trump, Nicky Haley, who is currently trailing 20 percentage points behind "None of the Above" in the Nevada Republican primaries) look. But The Powers That Be have already decided that it won't be a Republican, (it won't) it will be a Democrat (it will) who moves into the White House next year. But it won't be any of those listed above. Read on, I will tell you exactly who it will be. Brace yourselves.#2 - The Next US President Will Be... Mobomba!!!"Mobomba", is an amalgamation of "Michelle" and "Obomba", Barack Obama's well-earned nickname, as the "drone killer" President, who personally authorised 540 lethal drone attacks that killed at least 3,797 people, of whom at least 10% were innocent civilians, including at least one teenage US citizen. In exactly the same way that Dick Cheney was the shot-caller behind Bush Junior, and as Bush Senior called the shots behind Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama is now coming to the end of his third term as de facto President of the USA, the one who has been hiding behind the curtain and making every decision of the Biden regime all along. Obomba's work has again proven satisfactory to his masters, so shortly will begin his fourth term, hiding in the wings behind his spouse, "Michelle", (who may or may not have been born an actual biological female) and will soon be the next President of the USA. Take it to the bank, and remember you first heard it here.I was born in 1960, I remember when JFK was murdered, and since then, every US President has been worse than the one before. This trend will continue with the selection of Mobomba. The 2024 US Presidential "election" is a freak show distraction for the rubes who still think that voting means anything in the 21st century USA. Meanwhile, it's all already been decided, and things will go on as usual. The rich will get richer, the ultra-rich parasites will continue to get ultra-richer, and the hard working and long suffering majority of Humanity will continue to be targeted for extermination and ground into the dust, through poverty, pestilence, famine and war. Mobomba will not only be the worst President in US history, they (pronoun is correct) will go down as the most malignant despot in human history. Caligula, Vlad the Impaler (who was Romanian, not Russian), Hitler. Mobomba. The Antichrist. And now, folks, for the Number One Texas Bentley Top Ten Prediction for 2024... (Drum roll, please.)#1 - Everything Will Still Be OkThings are going to get worse, much, much worse, and they will probably never get better. You and all those you love will probably suffer more than you could ever imagine, and then you will die. The next few decades will probably be, barring a miracle, the most horrific in all of recorded human history. Famine, plague, World War Three. The reign of the Antichrist. The extermination, like insects, of the vast majority of Humanity, folks like you and me. All brought on, on purpose, by genuinely satanic forces in human form. No one gets out alive.But don't worry too much about it. Just keep on keepin' on. Don't sell your soul, don't betray your Humanity. We can't save the world, it's already too late for that. But we can still save our own souls, by doing everything we can to try and save the world, being on the right side of truth and justice and Humanity, fighting against the demons in this world, putting them out of their misery when we can. And in the end, that's what counts - that we tried. You know, like Don Quixote's Impossible Dream. Obviously, the devil is real, and here now. You can literally see him in the faces of Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates, Chrystia Freeland and Victoria Nuland, and in their every action. But if the devil is real, then that means God must also be real. And He is. Remember that. Don't just believe it, understand it. That everything we do in this life, good or evil, right or wrong, comes back to us in equal measure. Everything. And what could be more beautiful than that? This is not the only world, and this is not the only life. As my homeboy Bill Hicks used to say, "It's just a ride." We will all get to the end of it, and then beyond. And get everything we deserve. Be brave, be good, say your prayers, trust in God.

