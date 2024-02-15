Will GOP Witness Bobulinski's Testimony End Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential Bid?
Former business associate of Joe Biden's son Hunter, Tony Bobulinski, delivered his long-anticipated testimony concerning Joe's involvement in his son's business dealings to US lawmakers on February 13. Could Bobulinski's allegations shake up US politics?
Former head of the Sinohawk company Tony Bobulinski testified behind closed doors before US lawmakers in the House impeachment inquiry on February 13.
Commenting on the testimony, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Just the News on Wednesday that Bobulinski had revealed that "Joe Biden knew [Tony] was going in business with Hunter and with [Joe's brother] Jim Biden, and he knew that the business was selling the Biden brand."
In an explosive opening statement, Bobulinski alleged that Joe Biden could be probed in relation to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity statutes, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
"From publicly available information alone, it seems clear that the Biden family monetized Joe's public offices for decades, just as the Clinton family seems to have done, albeit on a much smaller scale than the Clintons," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.
"We also know from [Joe Biden's] tax returns that he declared very low incomes for decades. Miraculously after he left the vice presidential mansion on January 20, 2017, his declared income soared. But the murky ventures that may have paid him millions of dollars have never accurately been explained. Like other corrupt, dynastic families in both political parties, the Bidens, until now, have never been forced to explain how they obtained their mansions and other assets, and whether they have paid all required income and other taxes on these cash flows."
Ortel drew attention to the fact that Bobulinski has been trying to make his case against the Biden family "business" for years; and yet over the same period, the FBI, Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service have refused to prosecute many Biden family members and associates for corruption, influence peddling, money-laundering and income tax evasion.
"The really damning questions here include why did government officials protect so many potential, high-level defendants and who has been involved in this decision-making process?" the Wall Street analyst asked. "As in my case in December 2018, when I tried to persuade the FBI to investigate Clinton Foundation crimes unsuccessfully, I think the real timing question is why are authorities finally giving Bobulinski an audience only now?"
Bobulinski's Involvement in Bidens' Schemes Raises Questions
There are crucial questions concerning Bobulinski's interaction with the Biden family and Chinese business tycoons which require answers, according to Jason Goodman, a US investigative journalist and founder of CrowdSource the Truth.
"Bobulinski was in business with an individual who was addicted [Hunter Biden] to crack which is obviously illegal and dangerous," Goodman told Sputnik. "Either he didn’t notice this, or he knew and didn’t think it was a concern. Either reflects poorly on his judgment. Even without the crack, a reasonable person might have questions about getting into business with a bunch of Chinese nationals and the vice president’s moron son who clearly was doing exactly nothing for the business. It really is a very strange circumstance and hard to understand how a legitimate businessperson could find themselves in such a situation."
Charles Ortel also wonders "why [Bobulinski] agreed, initially, to get anywhere near the Biden family in these 'ventures'."
'Odds of Biden Being Prosecuted Now are Zero'
Having stepped forward with his explosive allegations, Bobulinski runs the risk of being hunted by the Biden administration's "justice machine", according to Sputnik interlocutors.
"One hopes Bobulinski is safe, but I believe another Biden accuser who deserves a fair hearing – Tara Reade – fled to Russia in fear of being attacked," Ortel remarked.
"Bobulinski will be repeatedly audited and harassed by the IRS. Also, given personal experience, his computer will be hacked by government operatives," suggested retired certified public accountant Robert Bishop in an interview with Sputnik.
Commenting on Bobulinski's reference to FARA, FCPA, RICO and other statutes, allegedly violated by Joe Biden, Bishop noted that "his evidence is solid, but he will be, pardon the expression, pissing in the wind."
Goodman is similarly skeptical about the odds of the Justice Department (DoJ) holding Joe Biden accountable.
"Irrespective of any evidence Bobulinski may have, I would say the odds of Joe Biden being prosecuted for anything are virtually zero," the CrowdSource the Truth founder said. "Robert Hur already declared in his lengthy report, Joe Biden is just too stupid to prosecute. Sadly, it would seem Bobulinski’s opportunity to make a difference may have passed in 2020."
"Bobulinski’s testimony was an absolutely historic bombshell in 2020, but now it is four years old. The bomb went off, everyone heard the boom, we saw the crater. Now it’s covered over. It was a smoke show that did nothing at its maximum potency. It’s clearly not going to do anything to Joe Biden now. It seems more likely that the clock will run out before the Senate convicts Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, we can basically forget about a presidential impeachment. This testimony has become one of many straws on the camel’s back that is Joe Biden’s 2024 candidacy, which will break it remains to be seen," Goodman pointed out.
According to Ortel, "cracks in the bi-partisan protection racket may emerge before November 5, 2024, but true reform and required prosecutions likely may only happen after January 20, 2025, should Donald Trump win in a landslide and bring economic conservatives and law and order officials into control of the House and Senate."
Could Bobulinski's Bombshell Upend Biden's 2024 Bid?
Meanwhile, presidential election betting odds for Joe Biden have further plummeted following DoJ special counsel Robert Hur's recent report.
The special counsel who looked into Biden's apparent mismanagement of classified materials exonerated the president but pointed out that Joe is an "elderly" man with a fading memory. According to polling aggregator RealClearPolitics, Biden's odds for the presidency now stand at 26.8, while those of his Republican rival Donald Trump are at 44.5.
In a recent interview, Vice President Kamala Harris went even so far as to state that she is ready to serve as the president of the US should Biden not be fit for the job.
Bobulinski's testimony could add to Biden's free-fall, but not considerably, according to Sputnik's interlocutors.
"Biden will stay in office since Harris's poll ratings are lower than his. Democrats will have a brokered convention replacing Biden with the presumptive candidate, Michele Obama," projected Bishop.
For his part, Ortel believes that the Democratic Party has found itself between the devil and the deep blue sea and is entering nothing short of an "existential crisis."
"I suspect the big money behind the Democrats is flummoxed by the status quo," he said. "They know that neither Biden nor Harris can beat Trump. And they also know that Michelle Obama has no executive credentials and may truly have little interest in returning to live in the fishbowl that is the White House."
"Gavin Newsome has a pathetic record as San Francisco mayor and California governor and Hillary Clinton is already less popular than the wicked witch of the West. So, as of this moment, the Democrats appear extremely weak. And that is before you consider that the largest slice of the electorate may be individuals who are actually independent and fed up with both parties," the Wall Street analyst concluded.