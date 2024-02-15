https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/will-gop-witness-bobulinskis-testimony-end-joe-bidens-2024-presidential-bid-1116802875.html

Will GOP Witness Bobulinski's Testimony End Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential Bid?

Will GOP Witness Bobulinski's Testimony End Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential Bid?

Former business associate of Joe Biden's son Hunter, Tony Bobulinski, delivered his long-anticipated testimony concerning Joe's involvement in his son's business dealings to US lawmakers on February 13. Could Bobulinski's allegations shake up US politics?

2024-02-15T17:07+0000

2024-02-15T17:07+0000

2024-02-15T17:07+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

joe biden

charles ortel

china

russia

fbi

senate

foreign agents registration act (fara)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116633874_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f04358d949a8d67e791df50e05a654b2.jpg

Former head of the Sinohawk company Tony Bobulinski testified behind closed doors before US lawmakers in the House impeachment inquiry on February 13. Commenting on the testimony, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Just the News on Wednesday that Bobulinski had revealed that "Joe Biden knew [Tony] was going in business with Hunter and with [Joe's brother] Jim Biden, and he knew that the business was selling the Biden brand."In an explosive opening statement, Bobulinski alleged that Joe Biden could be probed in relation to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity statutes, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).Ortel drew attention to the fact that Bobulinski has been trying to make his case against the Biden family "business" for years; and yet over the same period, the FBI, Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service have refused to prosecute many Biden family members and associates for corruption, influence peddling, money-laundering and income tax evasion."The really damning questions here include why did government officials protect so many potential, high-level defendants and who has been involved in this decision-making process?" the Wall Street analyst asked. "As in my case in December 2018, when I tried to persuade the FBI to investigate Clinton Foundation crimes unsuccessfully, I think the real timing question is why are authorities finally giving Bobulinski an audience only now?"Bobulinski's Involvement in Bidens' Schemes Raises QuestionsThere are crucial questions concerning Bobulinski's interaction with the Biden family and Chinese business tycoons which require answers, according to Jason Goodman, a US investigative journalist and founder of CrowdSource the Truth.Charles Ortel also wonders "why [Bobulinski] agreed, initially, to get anywhere near the Biden family in these 'ventures'."'Odds of Biden Being Prosecuted Now are Zero'Having stepped forward with his explosive allegations, Bobulinski runs the risk of being hunted by the Biden administration's "justice machine", according to Sputnik interlocutors."One hopes Bobulinski is safe, but I believe another Biden accuser who deserves a fair hearing – Tara Reade – fled to Russia in fear of being attacked," Ortel remarked.Commenting on Bobulinski's reference to FARA, FCPA, RICO and other statutes, allegedly violated by Joe Biden, Bishop noted that "his evidence is solid, but he will be, pardon the expression, pissing in the wind."Goodman is similarly skeptical about the odds of the Justice Department (DoJ) holding Joe Biden accountable."Irrespective of any evidence Bobulinski may have, I would say the odds of Joe Biden being prosecuted for anything are virtually zero," the CrowdSource the Truth founder said. "Robert Hur already declared in his lengthy report, Joe Biden is just too stupid to prosecute. Sadly, it would seem Bobulinski’s opportunity to make a difference may have passed in 2020."According to Ortel, "cracks in the bi-partisan protection racket may emerge before November 5, 2024, but true reform and required prosecutions likely may only happen after January 20, 2025, should Donald Trump win in a landslide and bring economic conservatives and law and order officials into control of the House and Senate."Could Bobulinski's Bombshell Upend Biden's 2024 Bid?Meanwhile, presidential election betting odds for Joe Biden have further plummeted following DoJ special counsel Robert Hur's recent report. The special counsel who looked into Biden's apparent mismanagement of classified materials exonerated the president but pointed out that Joe is an "elderly" man with a fading memory. According to polling aggregator RealClearPolitics, Biden's odds for the presidency now stand at 26.8, while those of his Republican rival Donald Trump are at 44.5.In a recent interview, Vice President Kamala Harris went even so far as to state that she is ready to serve as the president of the US should Biden not be fit for the job.Bobulinski's testimony could add to Biden's free-fall, but not considerably, according to Sputnik's interlocutors.For his part, Ortel believes that the Democratic Party has found itself between the devil and the deep blue sea and is entering nothing short of an "existential crisis.""I suspect the big money behind the Democrats is flummoxed by the status quo," he said. "They know that neither Biden nor Harris can beat Trump. And they also know that Michelle Obama has no executive credentials and may truly have little interest in returning to live in the fishbowl that is the White House."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/former-hunter-biden-associate-tony-bobulinski-to-testify-in-impeachment-probe---reports-1116650350.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/us-house-panel-releases-former-hunter-biden-business-associates-interview-on-china-deal-1116760792.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/republicans-probing-if-biden-tried-to-obstruct-sons-cooperation-with-impeachment-inquiry-1115843385.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/biden-accuser-tara-reade-my-two-choices-in-us-were-to-walk-into-cage-or-be-killed-1110800326.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/carlsons-interview-putin-and-trump-seen-as-threat-by-davos-globalists--wall-street-analyst-1116731246.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/epstein-clintons--cash-why-zelenska-foundation-is-vehicle-to-divert-aid-to-corrupt-ends-1116016558.html

americas

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

tony bobulinski testimony, hunter biden, joe biden, biden brand, influence peddling, gop impeachment probe joe biden, pay-to-play, clinton foundation, tax evasion, charity fraud