https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/us-indo-pacific-command-chief-says-very-concerned-about-china-russia-relationship-1117455407.html

US Indo-Pacific Command Chief Says 'Very Concerned' About China-Russia Relationship

US Indo-Pacific Command Chief Says 'Very Concerned' About China-Russia Relationship

Sputnik International

The partnership between Russia and China is a major concern for the US military as it changes the United States' security environment, US Indo-Pacific Command chief John Aquilino said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

2024-03-20T16:46+0000

2024-03-20T16:46+0000

2024-03-20T16:46+0000

world

us

wang yi

china

taiwan

russia

us indo-pacific command

us senate armed services committee

us-china relations

russia-china cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115000361_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4cabbeacaa576d99c5ee4f86e5b9c9.jpg

"That [Russia-China] cooperation from those two authoritarian nations puts us in a different security environment, so I'm very concerned about that," Aquilino told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. Aquilino said the China-Russia relationship is amplified by North Korea's support for Russia in the form of ballistic missiles and other munitions and capabilities. The China-Russia relationship is a way to counter the United States and its alliances with other nations in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.US Reiterates Need for Hypersonic Weapons to Protect GuamThe US Indo-Pacific Command also reiterated that it needed hypersonic weapon capabilities in order to protect Guam.Aquilino also said that these capabilities needed to be in place more quickly, ideally by 2027.He added that it would not be destabilizing for the US to have offensive hypersonic capabilities in competition with China.US Says China Would Like to Avoid War Over Taiwan“My view is that China would absolutely like to assimilate Taiwan without a war," Admiral Aquilino noted.Aquilino said this was clear by China’s “increasingly aggressive, coercive campaign against Taiwan,” such as deploying more ships in its vicinity, crossing the Taiwan Straits centerline with its air assets, and adjusting its flight paths to be closer to the self-governing island. He noted that China had not ruled out the use of force against Taiwan.He added that he did not think the Taiwanese would capitulate to the campaign.Earlier, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China's policy toward Taiwan was to seek peaceful reunification and that Beijing's "red lines" were very clear, and that Taiwan will "never be allowed to secede from the motherland."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-gas-in-china-chinese-cars-in-russia-are-examples-of-sustainable-cooperation---wang-yi-1117176991.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/today-ukraine-tomorrow-taiwan-western-neocons-look-east-1117050517.html

china

taiwan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and china, russia china cooperation, russia and china allies, us vs china, us china standoff, china and taiwan, china vs taiwan