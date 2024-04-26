https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/us-cluster-munition-coalition-slams-us-decision-to-transfer-new-batch-of-munitions-to-ukraine-1118126210.html

US Cluster Munition Coalition Slams US Decision to Transfer New Batch of Munitions to Ukraine

The US Cluster Munition Coalition said it was shocked by Washington's decision to transfer its cluster munitions to Ukraine for the fifth time, citing the long-term humanitarian consequences such weapons could have.

On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $95 billion bill containing approximately $61 billion in Ukraine-related funding, including via a loan. US President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The US Department of Defense later unveiled a $1 billion military aid package for Kiev, including cluster munitions and air defense supplies. The coalition added that it was "dismayed by the need to condemn such an action for the fifth time." It also urged Biden to immediately stop the transfer of such weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.

