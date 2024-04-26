International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/us-cluster-munition-coalition-slams-us-decision-to-transfer-new-batch-of-munitions-to-ukraine-1118126210.html
US Cluster Munition Coalition Slams US Decision to Transfer New Batch of Munitions to Ukraine
US Cluster Munition Coalition Slams US Decision to Transfer New Batch of Munitions to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The US Cluster Munition Coalition said it was shocked by Washington's decision to transfer its cluster munitions to Ukraine for the fifth time, citing the long-term humanitarian consequences such weapons could have.
2024-04-26T13:17+0000
2024-04-26T13:18+0000
military
ukraine crisis
joe biden
us
sergey lavrov
ukraine
washington
kiev
us senate
us department of defense (dod)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112714891_0:211:3266:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a85fd5bc0e91f71fccbf0af0dfcf8b21.jpg
On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $95 billion bill containing approximately $61 billion in Ukraine-related funding, including via a loan. US President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The US Department of Defense later unveiled a $1 billion military aid package for Kiev, including cluster munitions and air defense supplies. The coalition added that it was "dismayed by the need to condemn such an action for the fifth time." It also urged Biden to immediately stop the transfer of such weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/us-houses-support-for-61bln-ukraine-aid-package-criticized-by-51-of-americans---reports-1118079187.html
ukraine
washington
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112714891_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9efd41eacf6ac4ed86e10f1a9bd600ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

US Cluster Munition Coalition Slams US Decision to Transfer New Batch of Munitions to Ukraine

13:17 GMT 26.04.2024 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 26.04.2024)
© Sputnik / Viktor Antoniuk / Go to the mediabankRemains of a Ukrainian Сluster Munition Near Krasny Liman
Remains of a Ukrainian Сluster Munition Near Krasny Liman - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Antoniuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Cluster Munition Coalition said it was shocked by Washington's decision to transfer its cluster munitions to Ukraine for the fifth time, citing the long-term humanitarian consequences such weapons could have.
On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $95 billion bill containing approximately $61 billion in Ukraine-related funding, including via a loan. US President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The US Department of Defense later unveiled a $1 billion military aid package for Kiev, including cluster munitions and air defense supplies.

"The US Cluster Munition Coalition (USCMC) is appalled by President Biden’s decision to again transfer internationally prohibited cluster munitions to Ukraine … The US Cluster Munition Coalition condemns this transfer decision due to the devastating and long-term humanitarian consequences of cluster munitions," the coalition said in a statement released on Thursday.

The coalition added that it was "dismayed by the need to condemn such an action for the fifth time." It also urged Biden to immediately stop the transfer of such weapons.

Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operationin February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.

U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2024
Americas
51% of Americans Unhappy With Congress Voting $61bn to Ukraine - Reports
23 April, 18:27 GMT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала