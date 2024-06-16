https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/chinas-no-show-at-zelenskys-peace-conference-dampens-bid-to-win-over-global-south-1118987796.html

China's No-Show at Zelensky’s Peace Conference Dampens Bid to Win Over Global South

China's No-Show at Zelensky’s Peace Conference Dampens Bid to Win Over Global South

Sputnik International

China’s no-show at Volodymyr Zelensky’s two-day so-called peace conference in Switzerland cast a shadow over efforts to win over the Global South, acknowledged Bloomberg.

2024-06-16T15:15+0000

2024-06-16T15:15+0000

2024-06-16T15:15+0000

world

ukraine

china

switzerland

volodymyr zelensky

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118984778_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbc1c577ee3f9f09283b3339bdd2199b.jpg

China’s absence from Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called peace conference in Switzerland cast a shadow over efforts to win over the Global South.The noticeable absence of delegations from other BRICS states helped dash Zelensky’s ambitions for the gathering — from which Russia was excluded.The attempt to broaden the ranks of Ukraine’s allies “risks sapping Zelensky’s war effort as the momentum in fighting has swung to Russia,” lamented US news site Bloomberg.After angling for more aid at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, Zelensky had been hoping to woo potential allies outside the West, New York businessman Michael Bloomberg's site said. But the list of attendees spoke volumes.US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in place of President Joe Biden, who chose to attend a glitzy Hollywood celebrity fundraiser over a handshake with the now-illegitimate Ukrainian leader.Russia has stated that Zelensky can no longer be considered the legitimate president of Ukraine since his term of office ended last month without a new presidential election in line with the country's constitution.China insisted from the outset that the peace summit was pointless without Russia."China advocates the timely convening of a real peace conference, which both Russia and Ukraine recognize, with equal participation of all sides and honest discussion of all peace plans," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia.Commenting on China’s absence, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan accused Beijing of bowing to Russian pressure.Besides the keenly-felt absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also refused to attend the event. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed his country’s participation, but not his own presence at the summit. Colombian President Gustavo Petro pulled out at the last minute as the summit was not a "free forum" for peace between Moscow and Kiev.The BRICS countries and several other states at the summit refused to sign the joint final declaration on Sunday. The document was signed by only 80 out of the 92 delegations, with the names of Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates absent.Russia dismissed the conference, to which it was not invited, as “meaningless.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the summit was not result-oriented, as it was impossible to hold peace talks on Ukraine without Russia's participation.The goal of the conference is to deliver an ultimatum to Russia in the form of Zelensky's "peace plan," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/china-supports-holding-peace-conference-recognized-by-russia-and-ukraine---foreign-minister-1118894261.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/swiss-hosted-summit-aims-to-give-russia-ultimatum-in-form-of-zelenskys-plan---envoy-to-un-1118945794.html

ukraine

china

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

china a no-show at zelensky's peace conference in switzerland, ukraine peace plan, zelensky peace formula, zelensky formula, switzerland zelensky, which leaders refused to attend zelensky's peace conference on ukraine