https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/making-a-killing-how-us-taxpayer-money-goes-directly-into-weapons-makers-pockets-to-arm-ukraine-1121072925.html

Making a Killing: How US Taxpayer Money Goes Directly Into Weapons Makers' Pockets to Arm Ukraine

Making a Killing: How US Taxpayer Money Goes Directly Into Weapons Makers' Pockets to Arm Ukraine

Sputnik International

A leading independent security affairs research institute has published a detailed breakdown of global defense manufacturers' 2023 earnings. Turns out NATO's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine has been very, very good for business.

2024-12-02T18:55+0000

2024-12-02T18:55+0000

2024-12-02T19:02+0000

military

military & intelligence

ukraine

russia

stockholm international peace research institute (sipri)

nato

northrop grumman

patriot

gmlrs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121074473_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4001def26195f7b31c3aedb7cbe7a08.jpg

41 US arms makers made the list of the world’s top 100 defense companies, recording a whopping $317 billion in total revenues in 2023, a new report compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has found.Together with defense firms from other NATO members and other US allies worldwide, the collective West recorded over $494 billion in sales – more than 78% of the $632 billion world total.The ranking's top five biggest companies (Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing and General Dynamics) are American, and have hung on to their top five positions for five years running.The five alone raked in $198.34 billion in 2023 (nearly double Russia’s entire $109 billion defense budget that year).SIPRI attributed the record revenues to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Coincidentally, the same five US companies have made a killing selling arms to fuel both.That’s just the tip of the iceberg. SIPRI’s list also shows huge revenues for an array of Western arms makers known for sending their wares to Ukraine, from BAE Systems, Thales and Saab, to Hanwha Group, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Rheinmetall and ThyssenKrupp.Major global hedge funds have invested heavily into Western defense companies through the course of the crisis in Ukraine. Is it any wonder, then, that an unsuspecting BlackRock recruiter admitted to an undercover reporter in 2023 that the "war is really f***king good for business"?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/us-pushes-for-lowering-ukraines-draft-age-while-kiev-seeks-more-weapons-and-firepower-1121029398.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

how much is mic making in ukraine, how much are us companies making in ukraine, how much are us defense enterprises making in ukraine