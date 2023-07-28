LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 of Russia-Africa Summit Kicks Off in St. Petersburg
The Second Russia-Africa Summit kicked off in Saint Petersburg on July 27. The forum is being attended by heads of states and prominent African political and business leaders. The discussion was focused on food security and economic cooperation.
Today is day 2 of the Second Russia-Africa Summit, which is being held under the motto "For peace, security and development." Special emphasis is being placed on the food security of African countries and their economic prospects.
Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia will provide up to metric 50,000 tons of grain to a number of African countries for free. Russia's president added that with “certain agricultural technologies” Africa will not only ensure its own food security, but also be able to start exporting different kinds of goods. Food sovereignty is not the only vital issue of Russo-African cooperation – Putin stressed that Russia is taking part in more than 30 energy projects in 16 African states.
Participants of the summit also discussed the challenges affecting cooperation in the wake of sanctions against Russian economy and paid attention to the Ukrainian crisis, stressing that Kiev is obviously not interested in a peaceful solution.
Today Russian and African political and business leaders will continue to discuss economic partnership, while special attention will be paid to humanitarian cooperation and the establishment of free media, youth politics and other pressing issues.