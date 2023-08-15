International
WATCH LIVE: Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/live-updates-conference-on-international-security-kicks-off-in-moscow-1112602371.html
LIVE UPDATES: International Security Conference Kicks Off in Moscow
LIVE UPDATES: International Security Conference Kicks Off in Moscow
The ARMY-2023 military-technical forum started on Monday near Moscow. The event takes place annually at the Patriot Russian Army Exhibition Park, located in Kubinka near Russian capital. It will run from August 14 to 20, bringing together over a thousand Russian defense companies and more than 80 foreign companies.
2023-08-15T07:21+0000
2023-08-15T08:06+0000
russia
army-2023
military
moscow
kubinka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112603179_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_f63125fbe80ee4de5afa2cde76d58de4.jpg
moscow
kubinka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112603179_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed1090a6317dbda4d21693e364dc8872.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
army-2023, military, moscow, kubinka, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
army-2023, military, moscow, kubinka, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
XI Moscow Conference on International Security - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: International Security Conference Kicks Off in Moscow

07:21 GMT 15.08.2023 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 15.08.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The ARMY-2023 military-technical forum started on Monday near Moscow. The event takes place annually at the Patriot Russian Army Exhibition Park, located in Kubinka, Moscow region. It will run from August 14 to 20, bringing together over a thousand Russian defense companies and more than 80 foreign companies.
Patriot Park outside Moscow is hosting guests from around the world for the ARMY-2023 exhibition. Numerous military items on display at the Russian expo have demonstrated their effectiveness in the special military operation and are being fine-tuned thanks to on-the-ground combat experience by the Russian Army.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:33 GMT 15.08.2023
China Ready to Strengthen International Cooperation on Arms Control - Chinese Defense Minister
China is ready to strengthen international cooperation on arms control, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"The Chinese side is ready to conduct joint exercises and drills with all countries to search for a wider area of exercises, and strengthen international cooperation on arms control and non-proliferation," Li clarified.

Furthermore, China is ready to step up security work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and bolster defense cooperation with Iran and Belarus, the minister stressed.
In early July, Iran became a full-fledged member of the SCO, while Belarus signed a memorandum of understanding to become a member state of the organization.
"China is willing, as before, to strengthen security work within the SCO, and actively deepen defense cooperation with new SCO country Iran and Belarus, which is joining the organization," Li highlighted.
07:51 GMT 15.08.2023
Russia May Reconsider Decision on Not Using Cluster Munitions - Shoigu
Russia has refrained so far from using cluster munitions for humanitarian reasons, but may reconsider its decision, the minister warned.
"I would like to draw attention to the fact that we also have cluster munitions in service. Until now, we have refrained from using them for humanitarian reasons. However, this decision can be reconsidered," Shoigu emphasized, adding that the US is committing a war crime using cluster munitions in Ukraine.
07:30 GMT 15.08.2023
The West Made Unprecedented Attempts to Disrupt 9th International Military-technical Forum Army-2023, But Failed - Shoigu

"Preliminary results of hostilities show that Ukraine's military resource is almost exhausted," the minister emphasized.

Additionally, the minister said that foreign advisers use Ukrainian soldiers to practice various options for conducting military operations, using Western weapons.

"We are aware of the unprecedented attempts by the West to disrupt the forum held under the auspices of the Russian Defense Ministry. Your participation in it is a clear confirmation of the failure of these destructive efforts," Shoigu highlighted.

Russia is ready to share assessments of weaknesses of Western technology with its partners, Shoigu stated.
"I would like to stress once again that there is nothing unique or indestructible for Russian weapons on the battlefield today. In many cases, even Soviet-made equipment is superior in its combat characteristics to Western models. We have objective monitoring data on the destruction of German tanks, US armored vehicles, UK missiles and other weapon systems. We are ready to share our assessments of the weaknesses of Western equipment with our partners," the minister pointed out.
He added that some of the seized weapons are on display at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center.
Shelling by Ukrainian troops from heavy weapons of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant can provoke nuclear catastrophe, the minister warned.
"An alarming situation is developing around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Kiev exposes it to regular shelling from heavy weapons. The actions of the armed forces of Ukraine can provoke a nuclear catastrophe," Shoigu stressed.
The UN not responding to information about violations of international humanitarian norms by Ukraine during hostilities, the minister mentioned.
Moreover, Kiev used Black Sea Grain Initiative as a cover-up for its weapons and ammunition depots to protect from Russian missile strikes, the official stressed.
"The Kiev regime has shown particular cynicism in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. By using it as a cover from Russian missile strikes, Kiev has amassed weapons and ammunition in Odesa and other Black Sea ports, which were routinely delivered to the front line," Shoigu noted.
He added that Ukraine has ramped up production of unmanned aerial vehicles and drone boats, which are being used to attack infrastructure in Crimea, near grain storage facilities.
While the US declares Russia and China strategic adversaries, relations between Russia and China have exceeded the level of strategic partnership, the minister noted, adding that real steps of the Pentagon indicate the desire to secure an advantage in the military confrontation.
"In these conditions, bilateral relations between Russia and China have surpassed the level of strategic ties in all respects, becoming more than allied," Shoigu stated.
The experience of Russia-US cooperation shows that military contacts have practical meaning only when there is a political will to cooperate, the minister added.
07:23 GMT 15.08.2023
United States Seeks to Reformat System of Interstate Cooperation in Asia-Pacific Region to Meet Its Interests - Putin

"The United States seeks, among other things, to reformat the system of interstate cooperation that has developed in the Asia-Pacific region so that it suits itself [the US]. The promotion of the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies, in fact, is aimed at creating military-political associations controlled by Washington," Putin stated at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Western nations are planning to integrate NATO forces with the AUKUS security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, the president stressed.
"We do not rule out that the matter is heading towards full integration of NATO forces with the AUKUS bloc structures that are being created," Putin noted.
Australia, the US and the UK announced a new trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS defense pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, so the Australian government decided to abandon its then estimated $66 billion deal with France's Naval Group to build diesel-electric submarines.
Meanwhile, Russia remains a supporter of multipolar world order, Putin highlighted. The president noted that reducing confrontation at the global and regional levels, as well as eliminating existing challenges and risks is possible only by uniting the efforts of the world community.

"We were and remain firm supporters of a multipolar world order based on the priority of the norms and principles of international law, the sovereignty and equality of states, constructive cooperation and trust," the president clarified.

“Today, it is clear that it is possible to reduce confrontation at the global and regional levels, neutralize challenges and risks, strengthen trust between states and open up broad opportunities for their development only by uniting the efforts of the international community,” Putin pointed out.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала