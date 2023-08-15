LIVE UPDATES: International Security Conference Kicks Off in Moscow

The West Made Unprecedented Attempts to Disrupt 9th International Military-technical Forum Army-2023, But Failed - Shoigu

"Preliminary results of hostilities show that Ukraine's military resource is almost exhausted," the minister emphasized.

Additionally, the minister said that foreign advisers use Ukrainian soldiers to practice various options for conducting military operations, using Western weapons.

"We are aware of the unprecedented attempts by the West to disrupt the forum held under the auspices of the Russian Defense Ministry. Your participation in it is a clear confirmation of the failure of these destructive efforts," Shoigu highlighted.

Russia is ready to share assessments of weaknesses of Western technology with its partners, Shoigu stated.

"I would like to stress once again that there is nothing unique or indestructible for Russian weapons on the battlefield today. In many cases, even Soviet-made equipment is superior in its combat characteristics to Western models. We have objective monitoring data on the destruction of German tanks, US armored vehicles, UK missiles and other weapon systems. We are ready to share our assessments of the weaknesses of Western equipment with our partners," the minister pointed out.

He added that some of the seized weapons are on display at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center.

Shelling by Ukrainian troops from heavy weapons of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant can provoke nuclear catastrophe, the minister warned.

"An alarming situation is developing around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Kiev exposes it to regular shelling from heavy weapons. The actions of the armed forces of Ukraine can provoke a nuclear catastrophe," Shoigu stressed.

The UN not responding to information about violations of international humanitarian norms by Ukraine during hostilities, the minister mentioned.

Moreover, Kiev used Black Sea Grain Initiative as a cover-up for its weapons and ammunition depots to protect from Russian missile strikes, the official stressed.

"The Kiev regime has shown particular cynicism in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. By using it as a cover from Russian missile strikes, Kiev has amassed weapons and ammunition in Odesa and other Black Sea ports, which were routinely delivered to the front line," Shoigu noted.

He added that Ukraine has ramped up production of unmanned aerial vehicles and drone boats, which are being used to attack infrastructure in Crimea, near grain storage facilities.

While the US declares Russia and China strategic adversaries, relations between Russia and China have exceeded the level of strategic partnership, the minister noted, adding that real steps of the Pentagon indicate the desire to secure an advantage in the military confrontation.

"In these conditions, bilateral relations between Russia and China have surpassed the level of strategic ties in all respects, becoming more than allied," Shoigu stated.

The experience of Russia-US cooperation shows that military contacts have practical meaning only when there is a political will to cooperate, the minister added.