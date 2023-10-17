https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/russia-hungary-ties-built-on-basis-of-taking-into-account-each-others-interests---putin-1114255451.html

Russia-Hungary Ties Built on Basis of Taking Into Account Each Other’s Interests - Putin

Russia-Hungary Ties Built on Basis of Taking Into Account Each Other’s Interests - Putin

Relations between Russia and Hungary have been built for decades on the basis of taking into account each other’s interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday.

2023-10-17T10:58+0000

2023-10-17T10:58+0000

2023-10-17T10:58+0000

world

hungary

russia

vladimir putin

viktor orban

rosatom

beijing

trade

economic cooperation

civilian nuclear energy cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255580_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd33f8272cf9b632c9652d9499785b7.jpg

"Relations between Hungary and Russia over the past decades have been built solely on the basis of taking into account each other’s interests, relying on everything positive that we inherited from the past," Putin said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing. The positions of Russia and Hungary do not always coincide, but it is extremely important to have the opportunity to exchange views with one of the EU countries, not only on bilateral relations, but also on the situation in the world, the president stressed. Commenting on economic relations between the countries, Putin emphasized that last year, the countries had a significant increase in trade and economic cooperation — over 80%. In his turn, Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that Budapest-Moscow relations have never been in such a bad state, and Hungary never wanted to confront Russia.Orban also highlighted that Budapest-Moscow relations have “been through a lot” due to sanctions and Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.In addition, the prime minister said that he is thankful for the fact that Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom “remains” Hungary’s partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/hungary-will-not-allow-eu-sanctions-to-target-russian-nuclear-power-orban-says-1106749538.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/calling-eu-politicians-defending-their-states-interests-pro-russian-absurd---kremlin-1113854256.html

hungary

russia

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-orban meeting, putin-orban talks, russia-hungary relations, russia-hungary ties, russia-hungary cooperation, russia-hungary negotiations, russia-hungary trade, russia-hungary economic cooperation, russia-hungary nuclear cooperation