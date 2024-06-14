https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/g7-to-provide-50bln-in-loans-to-ukraine-by-end-of-year---statement-1118963646.html

G7 to Provide $50Bln in Loans to Ukraine by End of Year - Statement

G7 to Provide $50Bln in Loans to Ukraine by End of Year - Statement

Sputnik International

The G7 group will provide $50 billion in loans to Ukraine by the end of the year, which will be repaid from profits generated from Russia’s frozen assets, according to a statement issued after the summit in Italy’s Apulia and obtained by Sputnik.

2024-06-14T18:26+0000

2024-06-14T18:26+0000

2024-06-14T18:31+0000

world

g7

ukraine crisis

nuclear weapons

china

ukraine

russia

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118963432_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2516756db2ecc9c3c628c819b214b2c4.jpg

“With a view to supporting Ukraine’s current and future needs in the face of a prolonged defense against Russia, the G7 will launch 'Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans for Ukraine', in order to make available approximately USD 50 billion in additional funding to Ukraine by the end of the year,” the statement read. The G7 intends to provide financing that will be repaid by “future flows of extraordinary revenues stemming from the immobilization of Russian Sovereign Assets held in the European Union and other relevant jurisdictions”.The group also said that Russia needs to "pay for the damage" of Ukraine, adding that these damages now exceed $486 billion.Russian assets will remain immobilized until "Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine", the G7 said.Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would be "inadmissible," the G7 group pointed out.The G7 countries also said that any use of "chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons" by Moscow would be met with "severe consequences".The group pledged to continue taking measures against actors in China and other countries that financially assist Russia "war machine".The G7 members also said that they will take "robust action" against actors who help Russia circumvent Western sanctions.The G7 noted that it supports a comprehensive deal on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip outlined by US President Joe Biden."We fully endorse and will stand behind the comprehensive deal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel’s security interests and safety for Palestinian civilians in Gaza assured," the statement read.The G7 countries also confirmed their support to the two-state solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict.The G7 group added that it condemns attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels against international and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.The G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the Middle Eastern conflict on the basis of a two-state solution."We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stress the importance of unifying the Gaza strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority," the group's joint statement read.The leaders of the G7 states added that "mutual recognition, to include the recognition of a Palestinian state, at the appropriate time, would be a crucial component of that political process."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/wests-plan-to-seize-russian-assets-legal-loophole-or-theft-1118593293.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/gaza-to-look-like-playground-compared-to-lebanon-if-israel-hezbollah-standoff-spirals-1118881563.html

china

ukraine

russia

gaza strip

red sea

gulf of aden

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea, ukraine joins eu, ukraine's accession to the eu, who's against ukraine joining eu, why is hungary against ukraine joining eu, what stops ukraine from joining eu, why doesn't eu want ukraine, problems with ukraine's accession to the eu, what sanctions did us adopt against russia, is us limiting import of russian fuel, does russia export fuel to the us, what fuels does russia export to the us, what is enriched uranium, is us struggling with enriched uranium, who is global uranium leader, are russia and us cooperating in nuclear industry, gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev