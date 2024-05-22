https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/tucker-carlson-refutes-reports-he-is-host-on-russian-television-1118576535.html

Tucker Carlson Refutes Reports He is Host on Russian Television

Tucker Carlson has refuted reports that he has become a host on Russian television.

Tucker Carlson has refuted reports that he has become a host on Russian television.This claim was unequivocally false, the journalist told Sputnik.Similarly, in a post on X, Neil Patel, the CEO of the Tucker Carlson Network, said the network “has not done any deals with state media in any country." He added that "Whoever is currently pretending to be the old Newsweek brand would know that if they had checked with us before printing like news companies are supposed to do.”Tucker Carlson’s representative Arthur Schwartz also dismissed such reports as "pure nonsense" in an an email to Forbes.Earlier, Newsweek reported that the US journalist - a former Fox News anchor - was launching his own show on Russian state TV. Carlson was fired by Fox News last year and has since launched a new media company and interview show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.BEING UPDATED

