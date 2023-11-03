https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/us-israel-will-try-to-block-probe-into-use-of-white-phosphorus-by-israel---ex-un-official-1114683128.html

US, Israel Will Try to Block Probe Into Use of White Phosphorus by Israel - Ex-UN Official

US, Israel Will Try to Block Probe Into Use of White Phosphorus by Israel - Ex-UN Official

The United States and Israel will try to block a possible future investigation into the alleged use of white phosphorus by Isarel, Former director of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights Craig Mokhiber told Sputnik.

2023-11-03T11:25+0000

2023-11-03T11:25+0000

2023-11-03T11:25+0000

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

the united nations (un)

hamas

craig mokhiber

israel

gaza

us

israel-gaza conflict

killings of civilians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114637442_0:0:1723:969_1920x0_80_0_0_60aa0c665225e4d46770e270091a4299.jpg

On Tuesday, the letter by Mokhiber to Volker Turk, High Commissioner for Human Rights, was made public, which explained that the UN high-ranking diplomat resigned over the Organization's stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Mokhiber stopped working at the Organization on November 1. Mokhiber noted that successive UN investigations in the past, in prior attacks by Israel, have confirmed the use of white phosphorus. "In the current round, I'm not sure what information is available. I can tell you that this is being raised by the Independent Human Rights mechanisms of the UN Human Rights Council," he said."So there will be an investigation, they will confirm what exactly has happened. But there won't be any accountability, because Israel and those who committed individuals who commit these kinds of war crimes will be protected, including by the United States and the Security Council," the former director emphasized.A number of NGOs, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty international, claimed that Israel used white phosphorus in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. The use of incendiary weapons, such as napalm or white phosphorus, is banned under Protocol III to the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons Which May Be Deemed to Be Excessively Injurious or to Have Indiscriminate Effects of 1980, according to the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated on October 11 that the UN was not aware of any reports of white phosphorus munitions being used by the Israeli military in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat slammed Amnesty International on October 26 as anti-Semitic and biased against Israel after the organization accused both sides in the conflict of war crimes.'Two-State Solution' No Longer Possibility in ConflictEveryone in the corridors of the United Nations knows that there is no longer a possibility to solve the Middle East conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, the former director Mokhiber stated.The former UN official went on to say that everyone in the United Nations knows that this is not just a conflict between two parties fighting over land or religion.Moreover, Mokhiber went on to say, all of the international human rights organizations have recognized the project of Israel is a system of apartheid, and yet, this is not a word that one is hearing uttered by the political side of the Organization.Online Threats From Pro-Israeli Networks, Troll FarmsMokhiber also said that he has been subjected to all sorts of attacks online, including receiving death threats from pro-Israel networks and online troll factories.The former UN official noted that while the crackdown on human rights defenders does not come from the United Nations, there is still this pressure to be silent.The former UN official gave an example for criticizing Israeli human rights violations, one is now called an anti Semite.Moreover, the former director stressed that the problem is they're now using legal mechanisms."Again, I'm in the West. I don't know what's happening in other regions at the moment, but it's being actively pursued not just in the US, but in large parts of Europe as well," he added. "This is in violation of the international human rights guarantees of free speech, free expression, free association, freedom of information, and is quite horrendous. I have not seen this kind of crackdown in the West, certainly since the Cold War," the former UN official stressed.'Great Mistake' For US to Increase Engagement in Israel-Hamas WarIt would be a big mistake for the United States to increase its engagement in the war between Hamas and Israel, Mokhiber emphasized.Mokhiber has warned of a high risk for the Middle East war to become a wider conflict.The former UN official believes that Israel cannot end the conflict, cannot end armed resistance."So if the objective is peace, if the objective is an end to the conflict, if the objective is an end to armed resistance, the answer is an end to the occupation and the establishment of a political regime across all of Historic Palestine and Israel, based on international human rights, democracy and equal rights for Christians, Muslims and Jews without exception," he concluded.US Backing Israel Can Have No Role in MediationThe United States is not a mediator in the Middle East crisis but a party to the conflict on the side of Israel and should play no role in mediation efforts, the former director emphasized.Mokhiber noted that if all of the UN specialists and experts recognize that the quartet is not a credible or effective institution, and believes that it must be recognized by the members of the Quartet itself.The former UN official pointed out that the United States is providing billions of dollars in military aid. In additon, intelligence services of the US and European countries maintain close cooperation, according to the former official.Mokhiber stressed that european countries follows the US policy.However, he added, they need to be protected by international human rights and humanitarian law.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel announced it is expanding ground operations in Gaza to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/expert-gaza-war-hurts-israels-ties-with-arab-world-but-abraham-accords-wont-be-axed-1114665325.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/israel-fires-phosphorus-munitions-at-2-lebanese-villages-near-border---reports-1114626398.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/who-should-govern-gaza-strip-to-stabilize-region-1114663278.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/israels-activities-in-gaza-had-specific-elements-of-genocide---ex-un-official-1114679818.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/un-human-rights-official-resigns-over-gaza-conflict-1114654775.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/tightening-of-gaza-blockade-will-make-already-very-bad-situation-far-worse-1114052406.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/pentagon-orders-2000-us-troops-ready-for-deployment-to-israel-1114269443.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/israel-set-to-become-second-largest-receiver-of-us-aid---statistics-1114286081.html

gaza strip

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

white phosphorus, israel uses phosphorus, us-israel relations, us involvement, us army, us military, us-israel military cooperation, american advisors, military advisors, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, us hegemony, unipolar world, us aid, american assistance, military aid, financial aid