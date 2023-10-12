https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/saudi-arabia-plans-to-continue-voluntary-oil-output-cuts-as-long-as-necessary-1114124415.html

Saudi Arabia Plans to Continue Voluntary Oil Output Cuts as Long as Necessary

Saudi Arabia plans to continue voluntary oil production cuts for as long as necessary to ensure market stability, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated on Thursday.

The minister told a Russian broadcaster that the country will continue these cuts, noting that it will review whether to deepen the cuts or increase oil production every month.The oil market cannot be left unsupervised, it is necessary to act ahead, taking into account great challenges, the official added.Moscow and Riyadh Should Maximize Mutual TradeRussia and Saudi Arabia should try to maximize trade turnover between the countries, should not reduce relations to only one sector, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated.The official emphasized that the countries should expand the scope of mutual relations, and "as soon as an opportunity for mutual benefit opens up," it should be realized.Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also stated that Russia and Saudi Arabia should work together to develop energy technologies to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.Russian, Saudi Companies Show Interest in Cooperation in Various IndustriesThere is enormous interest from Russian and Saudi companies in cooperation in various industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated.Given the interest in cooperation, the authorities should remove barriers and restrictions, the official stressed.Over the first nine months of the year, trade between Russia and Saudi Arabia has increased by 20% compared to the same period of the last year, Novak added.European Gas Market Going Through Serious TransformationThe European gas market is currently going through a serious transformation, its consequences have yet to be assessed, the Russian minister said.There is a gas shortage in Europe, which is reflected in the fact that a very large decrease in consumption occurred based on the results of last year, the official stated.Events in the Middle East have not yet seriously affected oil prices, which means market does not yet consider risks high, the minister noted.Global Diversification of Gas Industry Underway in RussiaThere is currently a process of global diversification of the gas industry in Russia, with the focus on an increase in supplies to the east, the development of liquefied natural gas, the Russian deputy prime minister stated.Main Task of OPEC+ to Balance Market, not to Determine Oil PriceMaking forecasts for the price of oil is a thankless business, the market itself determines prices, and the main task of OPEC+ is to balance supply and demand, the minister told the media. "The market itself will determine the prices, and we hope that the main goal, which is the stable operation of the market, will be ensured also thanks to our joint actions," he added. The Russian Energy Week is taking place in Moscow from October 11 to 13. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.

