International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/european-parliament-condemns-hamas-attacks-against-israel-1114329170.html
European Parliament Condemns Hamas’ Attacks Against Israel
European Parliament Condemns Hamas’ Attacks Against Israel
The European Parliament in a resolution on Thursday condemned Hamas’ attacks against Israel and expressed serious concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
2023-10-19T15:19+0000
2023-10-19T15:19+0000
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian disaster
humanitarian corridor
humanitarian catastrophe
hamas
palestine
israel
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53aa5cd3d483d06f2eab5a588dcb3868.jpg
"In the resolution adopted on Thursday with 500 votes in favour, 21 against and 24 abstentions, MEPs strongly condemn the brutal attacks, express their support to Israel and its people and underline the need to 'eliminate the terrorist organisation Hamas,'" the press release read. In the resolution, the European Parliament members express "serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip," and call for differentiating "Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations" from the Hamas group, which the resolution defines as "terrorist." In the final version of the resolution, the members of the European Parliament called for a "humanitarian pause," as the attacks from both sides pose a threat of "reinforcing a cycle of violence in the region," which is likely to lead to never-ending deaths of civilians, including medical workers and journalists. The resolution also advocates for an Israel-Palestine solution based on the 1967 lines with two neighboring countries living in peace and following the democracy principles, and calls on the European countries to launch an initiative for peaceful settlement of the conflict. The EP is also calling for immediate release of the hostages held in Gaza saying that "this is the worst massacre of human beings on the basis of Jewish identity since the Holocaust." The parliament recognizes "Israel’s right to self-defence," which is provided for in international law, however, the parliament underscores that Israel’s actions "must therefore strictly comply with international law." The parliament is calling for inclusion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the EU list of terrorist organizations and for a "thorough investigation into the role of Iran, as well as other countries such as Qatar and Russia, in financing and supporting terrorism in the region."On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-hospital-missile-blast-leaves-trail-of-blood--tears-1114278410.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/palestinian-journalist-we-feel-as-if-we-are-already-dead-here-in-gaza-1114166805.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/life-in-gaza-and-west-bank-grows-more-precarious-amid-israeli-military-crackdown-1114255790.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-says-masks-are-off-after-us-vetoes-unsc-resolution-on-israel-palestine-ceasefire-1114294854.html
palestine
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58cc200ed02ec02efc7122382858abc1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european parliament, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, anti-russian bias, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
european parliament, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, anti-russian bias, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths

European Parliament Condemns Hamas’ Attacks Against Israel

15:19 GMT 19.10.2023
© JOHN THYSEuropean Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) delivers a speech during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian special operation in Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on 1 March 2022.
European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) delivers a speech during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian special operation in Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on 1 March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
© JOHN THYS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament in a resolution on Thursday condemned Hamas’ attacks against Israel and expressed serious concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
"In the resolution adopted on Thursday with 500 votes in favour, 21 against and 24 abstentions, MEPs strongly condemn the brutal attacks, express their support to Israel and its people and underline the need to 'eliminate the terrorist organisation Hamas,'" the press release read.
In the resolution, the European Parliament members express "serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip," and call for differentiating "Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations" from the Hamas group, which the resolution defines as "terrorist."
Wounded Palestinians sit in Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital, in the central Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
Multimedia
Gaza Hospital Missile Blast Leaves Trail of Blood & Tears
Yesterday, 11:14 GMT
In the final version of the resolution, the members of the European Parliament called for a "humanitarian pause," as the attacks from both sides pose a threat of "reinforcing a cycle of violence in the region," which is likely to lead to never-ending deaths of civilians, including medical workers and journalists.

"MEPs therefore call for a 'humanitarian pause' of the fighting and stress that attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, including UN workers, medical workers and journalists, is a serious violation of international law," the resolution read.

Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
World
Palestinian Journalist: 'We Feel as If We are Already Dead Here in Gaza'
13 October, 12:04 GMT
The resolution also advocates for an Israel-Palestine solution based on the 1967 lines with two neighboring countries living in peace and following the democracy principles, and calls on the European countries to launch an initiative for peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"[The resolution] reiterates its unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution on the basis of the 1967 lines with two sovereign, democratic states living side by side in peace and guaranteed security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, and in full respect of international law; encourages the European External Action Service and the Member States to take a European initiative to put the two-state solution back on track; emphasises the absolute necessity of immediately relaunching the peace process," the document read.

An injured boy from Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2023
World
Life in Gaza and West Bank Grows More Precarious Amid Israeli Military Crackdown
17 October, 16:01 GMT
The EP is also calling for immediate release of the hostages held in Gaza saying that "this is the worst massacre of human beings on the basis of Jewish identity since the Holocaust."
The parliament recognizes "Israel’s right to self-defence," which is provided for in international law, however, the parliament underscores that Israel’s actions "must therefore strictly comply with international law."
The parliament is calling for inclusion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the EU list of terrorist organizations and for a "thorough investigation into the role of Iran, as well as other countries such as Qatar and Russia, in financing and supporting terrorism in the region."
Bodies of Palestinians killed by an explosion at the Ahli Arab hospital - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
World
Russia Says 'Masks Are Off' After US Vetoes UNSC Resolution on Israel-Palestine Ceasefire
Yesterday, 15:51 GMT

According to the EP, the Commission and the Council have to "initiate de-escalation measures aimed at averting the potential escalation of current tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border into a full-scale conflict."

On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала