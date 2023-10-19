https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/european-parliament-condemns-hamas-attacks-against-israel-1114329170.html

European Parliament Condemns Hamas’ Attacks Against Israel

European Parliament Condemns Hamas’ Attacks Against Israel

The European Parliament in a resolution on Thursday condemned Hamas’ attacks against Israel and expressed serious concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"In the resolution adopted on Thursday with 500 votes in favour, 21 against and 24 abstentions, MEPs strongly condemn the brutal attacks, express their support to Israel and its people and underline the need to 'eliminate the terrorist organisation Hamas,'" the press release read. In the resolution, the European Parliament members express "serious concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip," and call for differentiating "Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations" from the Hamas group, which the resolution defines as "terrorist." In the final version of the resolution, the members of the European Parliament called for a "humanitarian pause," as the attacks from both sides pose a threat of "reinforcing a cycle of violence in the region," which is likely to lead to never-ending deaths of civilians, including medical workers and journalists. The resolution also advocates for an Israel-Palestine solution based on the 1967 lines with two neighboring countries living in peace and following the democracy principles, and calls on the European countries to launch an initiative for peaceful settlement of the conflict. The EP is also calling for immediate release of the hostages held in Gaza saying that "this is the worst massacre of human beings on the basis of Jewish identity since the Holocaust." The parliament recognizes "Israel’s right to self-defence," which is provided for in international law, however, the parliament underscores that Israel’s actions "must therefore strictly comply with international law." The parliament is calling for inclusion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the EU list of terrorist organizations and for a "thorough investigation into the role of Iran, as well as other countries such as Qatar and Russia, in financing and supporting terrorism in the region."On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.

