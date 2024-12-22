https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/putin-on-world-war-3-dangers-growing-but-no-need-to-scare-anyone-1121233771.html

Putin on World War 3: Dangers Growing But No Need to Scare Anyone

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, when asked if current events amounted to a world war 3, advised against sowing scare but admitted that dangers were growing and Russia's opponents were escalating the situation.

"You know, there is no need to scare anyone. There are many dangers, they are growing. We can see what our current opponent is doing — they are escalating the situation. If that's what they want, fine," Putin told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. On Russia's Relations With Other CountriesRussia will build ties with other counties only on the basis of the interests of the Russian state, the president also emphasized."If we establish relations with someone, we will do so only on the basis of the interests of the Russian state," he told the journalist.Answering the question regarding the possibility for improving relations between Russia and the United States, Putin said that "everything can be done, if there is a desire."At the same time, Putin noted that Russia is "ready to find compromises, but not to the detriment of our own interests."On Russia's History LessonsWhen Russia's potential diminished during the leadership of former officials, other countries chose to knock Moscow down rather than admit it as an equal participant in the "civilized" world, President Putin recalled.The Russian leader also said that in recent history, Russia has gone through a period where the previous generation of politicians tried to destroy their own country in order to become part of the so-called civilized world.On Ukraine Crisis"Western leaders have later admitted this and publicly stated that they had no intention of implementing the Minsk agreements. They only wanted to achieve one goal – to buy time for the rearmament of the Ukrainian armed forces in order to prepare for future military action," the president pointed out.Putin also said that Russia should have realized sooner that its opponents fulfill their obligations and were instead deliberately misleading Moscow. The West, by giving Kiev the opportunity to prepare for future hostilities, assumed that they would occur, he added.Russia had to prepare for armed conflict in Ukraine earlier and act more decisively, choosing the right moment to start without delay, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.Western leaders who agreed with the Minsk Agreements only were trying to give Kiev time to prepare for the military actions, understanding that there would be military actions, the president told Zarubin.However, the president said that it would be hard to name the exact date and term, answering the question of what the right moment to start the special military operation could be.Russia also had to understand earlier that no one was going to fulfill the Minsk Agreements and that its opponents were simply "stringing Russia along."The president pointed out that Russia’s inaction in the situation with Ukraine would be criminal.On OreshnikVladimir Putin stressed the development of Oreshnik ballistic missile is an unprecedented historic event for the aerospace industry.The president has agreed that it was necessary to produce the Oreshnik missile and test it in combat conditions, however, there were different points of view in the Russian Defense Ministry."There were different points of view on this issue in the defense ministry. Eventually, I joined those who believed that it [Oreshnik], first, needs to be produced, and I gave direct instructions to do so and allocate the necessary resources; and, second, I have agreed with those who believed that it was time to test it in combat conditions," he shared with the journalist.The president also said that he had been involved "rather deeply" in the development of the missile, adding that it is "part of his work."

