Putin Questions Why World Leaders 'Not Shocked' by Mass Death of Gaza Children

Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned on Wednesday why world leaders are "not shocked" by the words of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Gaza has turned into a huge children's cemetery.

2023-11-22T14:10+0000

2023-11-22T14:10+0000

2023-11-22T15:15+0000

At the virtual G20 summit, Putin noted the words of other world leaders who said they were shocked by Russia's actions in Ukraine and the loss of life. The Russian president once again elaborated on the "shock" of Western leaders when it comes to Ukraine, stressing that Moscow has never rejected peace talks with Ukraine, and that it was Kiev that publicly cut off all paths to a settlement.Military actions are always a tragedy for people, the country as a whole, it is necessary to think about how to stop this tragedy, he added.Putin Calls Nord Stream Explosion Terrorist AttackThe explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipelines is an international terrort attack, the president stressed.Macroeconomic Policies of Some States Cause Major Stress in Global EconomicThe major stress in the global economy is caused by unreasoned macroeconomic policies of some countries, the president emphasized.Turbulence in the economy is caused by actions of the Western countries, and not by Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the president added.Global Situation Requires Collective DecisionsThe current global situation requires collective decisions based on consensus, and it is necessary to take into account changes in the world order, the president stressed.The G20 format is an important structure for economic management, especially in the time when there are confrontations around the globe, he added.Russia Fulfills All Obligations in Field of Energy, Food SuppliesRussia is fulfilling all its obligations in the spheres of energy and food supplies, the president stated.Russia will continue to contribute to sustainable development, digital transformation of the world economy, Putin emphasized.

